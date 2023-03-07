All the Details on Erica Bacardi's 7-Tier Wedding Cake — Made with Rum!

The towering cake at the wedding hosted by the bride's mom, rum heiress Hilda Maria Bacardi, was infused with Bacardi liquors

By
and Emily Strohm
Published on March 7, 2023 03:46 PM
Erica Vazquez-Bacardi, the daughter of rum heiress Hilda Maria Bacardi, married her fiancé Joey Depriest-Capparelli at the Four seasons, Orlando fl Thursday, March 4, 2023.
Photo: Alex Paul Photography

The cake at Erica Vazquez-Bacardi and Joey Depriest-Capparelli's wedding featured two of the bride and groom's favorite flavors — plus her family's signature liquor.

The couple — who were married at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort in a celebration hosted by the bride's mother, rum heiress Hilda Maria Bacardi — opted for an epic occasion which fused elements of nature with elegant touches, and nowhere was that more the case than with the wedding cake.

The towering, seven-tiered show-stopper included vanilla and chocolate flavors, plus Bacardi 8 creme anglaise and D'usse cognac caramel sauce.

"The wedding cake was a course in itself," said Laure Hitzig Clavette, director of catering at the hotel. "It was a duo plate that brings tradition and modern design together in a colorful and fresh presentation featuring the couples' favorite flavors, along with a nod to the family brand incorporated in the sauces used to complement each cake flavor."

The Four Seasons executive chef Rabii Saber, a two-time James Beard Award semifinalist, executed the sweet treat. He paired the vanilla cake and vanilla filling with salted caramel gelato and the cognac, which is made by the Bacardi family.

Meanwhile, the chocolate-flavored portion offered a chocolate mousse filling, chocolate ganache icing and the Bacardi 8 rum creme anglaise — all accentuated with berries gelato and popcorn puff.

Inspired by the soft-hued tones of the wedding reception, which took place inside the hotel's grand ballroom, the special dessert was a light sage color with cascading lilac, ivory and blush-colored intricate sugar flowers — all of which were hand-painted.

Erica-Vazquez-Bacardi_wedding
Alex Paul Photography

The 300-guest wedding and reception was helmed by celebrity wedding and events planner David Tutera, who designed the three-day celebration. He transformed the resort's Palm Ballroom into a "whimsical, magical and beautiful forest" for the bride and groom's dream "I dos," he told PEOPLE.

When it came to savory food served at the wedding, passed hors d'oeuvres included basil hummus tarts with aleppo chili; mini brie with fig jam and marcona almonds; baby marble potatoes with sour cream, chives, and black caviar; garlic and herb jumbo shrimp skewers; beef Wellington with red onion marmalade; and silky parmesan mashed potato cones with crispy chicken.

Guests also enjoyed a plated appetizer, followed by entrees including a pepper-crusted beef tenderloin.

And the drinks — like the cake – married everything together.

Cocktails featured different Bacardi-owned liquors as a nod to the family's brand, including an old Cuban featuring Bacardi 8, a lavender martini with Grey Goose, and a spicy margarita made with Patron Reposado.

Updated by Emily Strohm
