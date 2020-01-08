Image zoom Jennifer Causey

The award-winning chef — who is hosting his annual Cayman Cookout on Grand Cayman Jan. 15-20 — shares a recipe for rillette, a light but rich-tasting French spread

Eric Ripert’s Smoked Salmon Dip with Chives

2 cups dry white wine

1 Tbsp. finely chopped shallot (from 1 shallot)

1 lb. skinless salmon fillet, cut into 1-in. pieces

3 oz. smoked salmon, flaked

1/3 cup mayonnaise

3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

2 Tbsp. thinly sliced chives

2/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. ground white pepper

Toasted baguette slices, for serving

1. Combine wine and shallot in a large saucepan, and bring to a boil over medium high. Reduce heat to medium low, and simmer until shallots are tender, about 2 minutes. Add salmon fillet pieces, and cook until just barely opaque, 2 to 3 minutes. Pour through a fine-mesh strainer, reserving salmon and shallot; discard poaching liquid.

2. Line a baking sheet with a kitchen towel or a paper towel; spread salmon-and-shallot mixture over towel. Place baking sheet in refrigerator, and cool completely, about 20 minutes.

3. Gently stir together poached salmon mixture, smoke salmon, mayonnaise, lemon juice, chives, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. (Be careful not to overmix.) Serve with toasted baguette slices.

Serves: 8

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes