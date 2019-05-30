Eric Ripert and José Andrés Declare #BourdainDay in Honor of Anthony Bourdain's Birthday

Anthony Bourdain fans around the world will be clinking their glasses in honor of the late chef on June 25.

Eric Ripert and José Andrés announced on Thursday that the date, which would have been Bourdain’s 63rd birthday, will be marked as #BourdainDay. In a video posted to social media, the pair had a celebratory toast in honor of their friend, and are encouraging everyone to do the same and use the hashtag to share their own videos.

“On June 25 we all are going to celebrate the birthday of our dear friend and beloved Anthony Bourdain,” says Ripert, before Andrés hilariously “translates” the same sentiment for fans who might not be able to understand Ripert’s French accent.

“We want all of you to celebrate Tony’s life,” he says. Adds Ripert: “By cheering to Tony anywhere you want with anyone you want.”

RELATED: See the Intimate Photos and Tributes Anthony Bourdain’s Close Friends Shared in New Book

The two then take a big, messy gulp from their own decanters. “Happy Birthday Tony,” they say.

Bourdain’s ex-wife Ottavia Busia commented on Ripert’s video with three praying hand emojis and reposted it to her own feed.

RELATED: Andrew Zimmern Reflects on His Last Conversation with Anthony Bourdain

The Culinary Institute of America is also joining in on the celebration. According to a press release, CIA plans to announce a new scholarship that is “dedicated to students who hope to follow Tony’s global path of discovery in a semester abroad or international culinary experience.” More information on the scholarship will be announced in mid-June.

Image zoom Anthony Bourdain and José Andrés in Asturias, Spain CNN Staff

Image zoom Anthony Bourdain with Eric Ripert and Masa Takayama Mike Coppola/ Getty Images for Turner

It has been nearly one year since Bourdain was found dead by suicide in his hotel room in France on June 8.

This week, a new book Anthony Bourdain Remembered was released. It is filled with photos and tributes from Ripert, Andrés, and many others including Barack Obama and W. Kamau Bell. It was originally created as a keepsake for Bourdain’s only daughter, Ariane.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.