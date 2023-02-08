Chef Eric Ripert Showers His Team in Champagne After Receiving 4 Stars from the 'New York Times'

Eric Ripert has reason to celebrate.

In a heart-warming video posted to his Instagram, the chef of Le Bernardin in New York City announced a rare, four-star review from the New York Times. Ripert, 57, is seen standing in the kitchen of the midtown Manhattan restaurant spraying his cooks with a stream of champagne from a freshly opened bottle of bubbly.

As he fans the bottle from side to side, cheers and laughter erupt from the staff as they all gather around the chef for a drink.

"Celebrating this amazing achievement with the team," Ripert wrote in the caption.

In other photos he posted alongside the video, Ripert is seen raising a glass with the different teams of Le Bernardin, from the cooks, to the administrative staff and front of house servers and sommeliers, too.

In a different silly video the world-renowned chef included in the post, one of Ripert's employees, dressed head-to-toe in an all-black suit, attempts to spray some champagne on the chef. Ripert quickly turns and playfully throws a glass of bubbly on the worker, drenching him in wine.

The Le Bernardin chef darts around the laughter-filled dining room as the wine-soaked employee chases him with a champagne bottle in hand, attempting to spray a little bit more bubbly on Ripert.

At the end of the video, the two men come together when Ripert runs back to his worker to make up with a hug.

Le Bernardin, best known for its expert preparation of seafood, was last reviewed by Pete Wells, the Times restaurant critic, in 2012 when it also received four-stars.

Roy Rochlin/Getty

In 2020, Wells demoted Sushi Nakazawa to three stars, leaving only three restaurants with a coveted four star review: Jean-Georges, Eleven Madison Park, and Le Bernardin. Soon after, the publication halted awarding stars to restaurants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, the New York Times has resumed awarding stars to restaurants and recently added the omakase counter Yoshino to its roster, making it only the fourth restaurant to receive a four-star review from Wells, and the first to receive a four-star review since 2015.

In addition to Le Bernardin's glowing review from the New York Times, the seafood restaurant has been recognized by institutions around the world.

Last year, Le Bernardin was named the 44th best restaurant in the world according to "The World's 50 Best Restaurants" list released yearly. Additionally, the restaurant has held three Michelin stars for over 15 years.