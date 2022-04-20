Eric Kim's Cheesy Corn & Ranch Pizza with Black Pepper Honey

"One of the greatest revelations I had on a recent trip to [Korea] was the pivotal role that sweetness played in the pizzas there, thanks to ingredients like corn, goguma (Korean sweet potato) and, yes, ranch dressing," says food writer Eric Kim. "Ranch lends creaminess and savoriness that's reminiscent of a peppy Alfredo sauce."

The author of the new Korean American cookbook says, "I love that bottled ranch serves as the base itself, which, once baked with the cheese and all the lovely vegetables, you'll see is really just a zesty cream sauce."