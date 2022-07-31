Eric Kim's Cheesy Corn & Ranch Pizza with Black Pepper Honey
"One of the greatest revelations I had on a recent trip to [Korea] was the pivotal role that sweetness played in the pizzas there, thanks to ingredients like corn, goguma (Korean sweet potato) and, yes, ranch dressing," says food writer Eric Kim. "Ranch lends creaminess and savoriness that's reminiscent of a peppy Alfredo sauce."
The author of the new Korean American cookbook says, "I love that bottled ranch serves as the base itself, which, once baked with the cheese and all the lovely vegetables, you'll see is really just a zesty cream sauce."
If home cooks want to step up their pizza game, homemade dough is great, says Kim, "but more often than not, I like to buy frozen dough or even the kind that comes in a tube, which is perfect for a quick meal."
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 (10-oz.) ball fresh or frozen prepared pizza dough, at room temperature
- ½ cup ranch dressing
- 6 oz.s shredded low-moisture mozzarella cheese (about 1 1/2 cups)
- 1 cup fresh corn kernels (from 2 ears)
- ⅓ cup thinly sliced red onion (from 1 small onion)
- 1 large jalapeño, thinly sliced
- ½ cup lightly packed fresh cilantro leaves plus tender stems, divided
- ¼ cup honey
- ⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions
- Step 1Preheat oven to 450°. Grease a 13x9-inch rimmed baking sheet with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Place dough on baking sheet; use your fingers to spread dough across pan and into corners. Spread ranch dressing evenly over dough, leaving a ¼-inch border. Sprinkle mozzarella over ranch. Top with corn, red onion, jalapeño and ¼ cup of the cilantro; drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil.
- Step 2Bake until crust is browned and toppings are slightly caramelized, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool at least 10 minutes before cutting.
- Step 3Pour honey into a small dish. Top with a few grinds of black pepper, and swirl with a toothpick to combine. Top pizza with remaining ¼ cup cilantro; serve with pepper honey for drizzling.