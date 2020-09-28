Eric Decker Goes Nude to Promote Wife Jessie James Decker's New Cookbook: 'It's Damn Good'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Just Feed Me, available now, is Jessie James Decker's first cookbook

Eric Decker is one devoted husband.

The retired NFL star, 33, ditched his clothes and went fully nude in an Instagram photo to promote his wife Jessie James Decker's new cookbook, Just Feed Me (available now).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the snap, shared on Saturday, a naked Decker sat in a chair outside with his legs crossed while holding the book.

"It’s bigger, better and tastier than what you could ever imagine......I’m talking about my wife’s amazing new cookbook 'just feed me' It’s officially out now!" he captioned the post. "I’ve tasted everything and I can tell you it’s damn good. Enjoy! Linked in my bio."

Just Feed Me is the first cookbook for James Decker, 32. In 2018, she released a lifestyle book, Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food, which went on to become a New York Times bestseller.

Decker previously bared it all on Instagram in December 2018, when his wife posted a snap of the retired wide receiver lounging with a towel covering his groin while showing off his toned and tan body.

“#retirement” the country singer captioned the photo.

Image zoom Eric Decker Jessie James Decker/Instagram

The couple tied the knot in 2013 and share three children: sons Eric Thomas II, 5, and Forrest Bradley, 2, and daughter Vivianne Rose, 6.

In an interview with PEOPLE last year, James Decker expressed her excitement about the family of five moving into their "forever home" in Nashville.

"We do not plan on moving anymore, we’ve moved a lot,” the mom of three said. “We keep saying this is the forever home, and it’s every dream we’ve ever had.”

The expert cook said that having enough counter space in the home was a must. “I was adamant that I have two islands in the kitchen. I’ve found a lot of times when I have one big island I’ve been trying to cut things and chop and then trying to serve and entertain at the same time and it just doesn’t work. So having two islands is going to be a game changer at our new house.”

The family settled down in Nashville after Decker announced his retirement from football in August 2018. He was a wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.