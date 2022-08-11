People.com Lifestyle Food Eric Adjepong's Salmon Tacos with Crunchy Slaw "This is a perfect recipe for the end of summer and start of the school year," says the Top Chef alum and host of Food Network’s Alex vs America By People Staff Published on August 11, 2022 01:10 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Victor Protasio "This is a perfect recipe for the end of summer and start of the school year," says Eric Adjepong, who is dad to daughter Lennox, 3. "With its fresh and colorful ingredients, it's a great dish to make with children to get them excited in the kitchen," adds the Top Chef alum and host of Food Network's Alex vs America, which airs at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network and discovery+. Eric Adjepong's Salmon Tacos with Crunchy Slaw 1 (16 oz.) pkg. tricolor coleslaw mix½ cup sliced scallions (from 1 bunch)2 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro3 Tbsp. white wine vinegar2 Tbsp. granulated sugar¼ tsp. crushed red pepper (optional)1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 1 lime), plus 2 limes, quartered, divided2½ tsp. kosher salt, divided2¼ tsp. black pepper, divided2 tsp. granulated garlic, divided2 Tbsp. plus 1½ cups canola oil, divided1 tsp. ground ginger4 (6-oz.) skinless center-cut salmon fillets, cut into 1-in. strips½ cup cornstarch½ cup all-purpose flour12 (6-in.) corn tortillas, warmed 1. Toss together coleslaw mix, scallions and cilantro in a large bowl. Whisk together vinegar, sugar, red pepper, lime juice, ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon black pepper, 1 teaspoon granulated garlic and 2 tablespoons oil in a separate bowl. Pour dressing over slaw; toss to coat evenly. 2. Stir together ground ginger, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper and 1 teaspoon garlic in a small bowl. Coat salmon strips evenly with rub. 3. Whisk together cornstarch, flour and 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon black pepper in a baking dish. Dredge salmon with flour mixture, shaking off excess. 4. Heat 1½ cups oil in a large, high-sided skillet over medium high to 350°. Working in 2 batches, carefully place salmon in hot oil. Cook, turning occasionally, until golden, about 5 minutes. Remove from oil, and place on a rack lined with paper towels. To serve, stuff warm tortillas with fish and slaw and a squeeze of fresh lime. Quick tip! Make it ahead: Place dredged fish strips on a baking sheet in the freezer until firm. Transfer them to an airtight container, and freeze up to 3 months. When ready to use, add 5 minutes to the cook time. Serves: 6Active time: 30 minutesTotal time: 30 minutes