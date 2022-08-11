"This is a perfect recipe for the end of summer and start of the school year," says Eric Adjepong, who is dad to daughter Lennox, 3.

"With its fresh and colorful ingredients, it's a great dish to make with children to get them excited in the kitchen," adds the Top Chef alum and host of Food Network's Alex vs America, which airs at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network and discovery+.

Eric Adjepong's Salmon Tacos with Crunchy Slaw

1 (16 oz.) pkg. tricolor coleslaw mix

½ cup sliced scallions (from 1 bunch)

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

3 Tbsp. white wine vinegar

2 Tbsp. granulated sugar

¼ tsp. crushed red pepper (optional)

1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 1 lime), plus 2 limes, quartered, divided

2½ tsp. kosher salt, divided

2¼ tsp. black pepper, divided

2 tsp. granulated garlic, divided

2 Tbsp. plus 1½ cups canola oil, divided

1 tsp. ground ginger

4 (6-oz.) skinless center-cut salmon fillets, cut into 1-in. strips

½ cup cornstarch

½ cup all-purpose flour

12 (6-in.) corn tortillas, warmed

1. Toss together coleslaw mix, scallions and cilantro in a large bowl. Whisk together vinegar, sugar, red pepper, lime juice, ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon black pepper, 1 teaspoon granulated garlic and 2 tablespoons oil in a separate bowl. Pour dressing over slaw; toss to coat evenly.

2. Stir together ground ginger, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper and 1 teaspoon garlic in a small bowl. Coat salmon strips evenly with rub.

3. Whisk together cornstarch, flour and 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon black pepper in a baking dish. Dredge salmon with flour mixture, shaking off excess.

4. Heat 1½ cups oil in a large, high-sided skillet over medium high to 350°. Working in 2 batches, carefully place salmon in hot oil. Cook, turning occasionally, until golden, about 5 minutes. Remove from oil, and place on a rack lined with paper towels. To serve, stuff warm tortillas with fish and slaw and a squeeze of fresh lime.

Quick tip! Make it ahead: Place dredged fish strips on a baking sheet in the freezer until firm. Transfer them to an airtight container, and freeze up to 3 months. When ready to use, add 5 minutes to the cook time.

Serves: 6

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes