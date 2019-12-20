Eric Adjepong's Grilled Shrimp with Spicy Jollof Rice

The Top Chef finalist (who will compete on the show's all-star season in March) and owner of Pinch & Plate in Washington, D.C., celebrates the flavors of West Africa in this easy, crowd-pleasing meal

By People Staff
December 20, 2019 10:03 AM
Victor Protasio

2 small red onions, roughly chopped (about 3 cups)
3 plum tomatoes (about 1 lb.), roughly chopped
3 medium-size red bell peppers, roughly chopped (about 3 cups)
2 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
1 (1-in.) piece fresh ginger, peeled and sliced
2 tsp. ground nutmeg
1 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper
1 1/2 tsp. curry powder
3 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided
2 heaping Tbsp. tomato paste
2 1/4 tsp. kosher salt, divided
1 1/2 cups uncooked basmati rice, rinsed well
1 1/2 cups chicken stock
2 lbs. large raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/2 tsp. black pepper

1. Process onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, garlic, ginger, nutmeg, cayenne and curry powder in a blender until smooth, about 15 seconds. (You should have about 6 cups.)
2. Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large nonstick, oven-safe skillet or Dutch oven over medium high. Add tomato paste, and stir to combine. Stir in onion-tomato mixture. Cook, whisking occasionally, until reduced to about 1 1/2 cups, 35 to 40 minutes. Stir in 1 1/2 teaspoons of the salt.
3. Preheat oven to 350°. Add rice to tomato mixture, and stir to coat. Stir stock into mixture, and reduce heat to medium low. Simmer 3 minutes. Cover and transfer to preheated oven. Bake until liquid is absorbed, and rice is tender, about 25 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, heat a grill pan over medium high. Toss shrimp in a medium bowl with black pepper and remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 3/4 teaspoon salt. Add shrimp, in batches, to grill pan, and cook until opaque and charred, about 2 minutes per side. Fluff rice with a fork and serve with Shrimp.

Quick Tip! Got leftovers? “Jollof rice tastes even better once it’s had a day to allow those flavors to deepen,” says Adjepong. To reheat, combine the rice with a splash of water. Cover and bake at 300° for 20 minutes.

Serves: 4 to 6
Active time: 40 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.