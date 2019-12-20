Image zoom Victor Protasio

The Top Chef finalist (who will compete on the show’s all-star season in March) and ownder of Pinch & Plate in Washington, D.C., celebrates the flavors of West Africa in this easy, crowd-pleasing meal

Eric Adjepong’s Grilled Shrimp with Spicy Jollof Rice

2 small red onions, roughly chopped (about 3 cups)

3 plum tomatoes (about 1 lb.), roughly chopped

3 medium-size red bell peppers, roughly chopped (about 3 cups)

2 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

1 (1-in.) piece fresh ginger, peeled and sliced

2 tsp. ground nutmeg

1 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 1/2 tsp. curry powder

3 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

2 heaping Tbsp. tomato paste

2 1/4 tsp. kosher salt, divided

1 1/2 cups uncooked basmati rice, rinsed well

1 1/2 cups chicken stock

2 lbs. large raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1. Process onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, garlic, ginger, nutmeg, cayenne and curry powder in a blender until smooth, about 15 seconds. (You should have about 6 cups.)

2. Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large nonstick, oven-safe skillet or Dutch oven over medium high. Add tomato paste, and stir to combine. Stir in onion-tomato mixture. Cook, whisking occasionally, until reduced to about 1 1/2 cups, 35 to 40 minutes. Stir in 1 1/2 teaspoons of the salt.

3. Preheat oven to 350°. Add rice to tomato mixture, and stir to coat. Stir stock into mixture, and reduce heat to medium low. Simmer 3 minutes. Cover and transfer to preheated oven. Bake until liquid is absorbed, and rice is tender, about 25 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, heat a grill pan over medium high. Toss shrimp in a medium bowl with black pepper and remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 3/4 teaspoon salt. Add shrimp, in batches, to grill pan, and cook until opaque and charred, about 2 minutes per side. Fluff rice with a fork and serve with Shrimp.

Quick Tip! Got leftovers? “Jollof rice tastes even better once it’s had a day to allow those flavors to deepen,” says Adjepong. To reheat, combine the rice with a splash of water. Cover and bake at 300° for 20 minutes.

Serves: 4 to 6

Active time: 40 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes