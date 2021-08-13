Blast Off! Walt Disney World Announces Epcot's New Space 220 Restaurant Opens This Fall

The space-themed restaurant will take guests up to the Centauri Space Station to dine with a view of Earth below

Get ready for an out-of-this-world dining experience.

Walt Disney World Resorts announced on Friday the opening of the Space 220 restaurant coming to Epcot's Spaceship Earth this fall.

The fine-dining restaurant will be an immersive experience where diners will "check-in" at the Space 220 Departure Lounge in Future World to board "Space Elevators" to transport them to Centauri Space Station — a journey that will make guests feel like they are launching 220 miles above Earth, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Space 220 Restaurant Sets Opening at EPCOT in September Space 220 Restaurant | Credit: Courtesy Disney

During takeoff, visitors will see Epcot and Orlando shrink away and, as they depart Earth, the space station come into view. Once diners are docked, they'll move into a space station-themed dining area—where they'll enjoy their meals surrounded by panoramic views of Earth and "a variety of work and leisure activities taking place beyond the windows," according to the post.

Space 220 Restaurant Sets Opening at EPCOT in September Space 220 Restaurant | Credit: Courtesy Disney

The restaurant's "upscale, contemporary" menu, curated by executive chef Marc Kusche, hasn't been revealed yet, however it will feature a two-course prix fixe menu for lunch and a three-course option for dinner. There will be wines, "atmospheric cocktails" and a craft beer selection for adults.

Space 220 Restaurant Sets Opening at EPCOT in September Space 220 Restaurant | Credit: Courtesy Disney

The Space 220 restaurant, which is located next to Epcot's iconic Mission: SPACE attraction, opens in mid-September although an official date has not been announced.

The announcement comes a week after Walt Disney World revealed another intergalactic experience: the new Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel.

A stay at the property, which is scheduled to open in spring of 2022, is "part immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game," according to a press release from the theme park. Rather than simply a place to crash after a day of park hopping, the Starcruiser is an "ongoing, immersive and interactive entertainment, where choices determine your experience."

Rooms at the Starcruiser begin at $4,809 for two guests, with a minimum of a two-night stay. The price includes stay in a cabin or suite, food and beverage on the ship (excluding alcoholic and specialty beverages) and valet parking. Guests also gain admission to Disney's Hollywood Studios home to the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land.

Disney World Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Mock-Up Cabin for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser | Credit: Disney

These futuristic announcements come before the Orlando theme park looks back at its past — and celebrates what's to come — with Walt Disney World Resort's 50th Anniversary.

Kicking off on Oct. 1, the Florida resort is hosting the upcoming World's Most Magical Celebration. Four iconic landmarks at the theme park are getting a "royal makeover" including Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom, the Hollywood Tower Hotel at Hollywood Studios, Spaceship Earth at Epcot and the Tree of Life at Animal Kingdom, Disney Parks revealed in February.

"As part of the celebration, Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park will add to its royal makeover from last year," a post on Disney Parks' official blog explained. "As you can see in this new artist rendering, the castle will feature golden bunting and a 50th-anniversary crest as part of its festive new look."

Cinderella Castle Receives Royal Makeover at Magic Kingdom Park Credit: Matt Stroshane/Disney Parks

When night falls, the castle and the landmarks of the other three parks will transform into "Beacons of Magic," adding a shimmering optical element to each, like "pixie dust on Cinderella Castle" and "magical fireflies inhabiting the Tree of Life."

Epcot's Spaceship Earth will get new lights on the reflective panels over the iconic sphere's surface "resembling stars in a nighttime sky." That addition will be permanent, lasting beyond the event's 18-month timeframe.

Also on the lineup for sparkling new looks: Mickey and Minnie Mouse, who will sport new coordinating fashions featuring "EARidescent fabric with gold highlights."

