Entenmann's Is Selling a Line of Ice Cream Sandwiches at Walmart

Entenmann's knows how to chill out just in time for the summer months.

The company that makes donuts, cakes and other confections is adding six new ice cream sandwiches to its roster of products.

The frozen treats are inspired by some of Entenmann's existing baked goods. Flavors include brownie cookie salted caramel ice cream sandwiches; chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwiches; chocolate chip and brownie cookie ice cream sandwiches; chocolatey glazed cookie donut ice cream sandwich; chocolatey glazed cookie donut salted caramel ice cream sandwich and glazed cookie donut ice cream sandwich.

"Entenmann's is thrilled to expand its portfolio into the freezer aisle and offer consumers a new lineup of ice cream sandwiches inspired by the iconic flavors our fans know and love," Alicia Rosas, VP of Innovation at Bimbo Bakeries USA, said in a statement

These new frozen snacks will be available in freezer sections in Walmart stores across the country.

Entenmann's

Customers searching for a less pastry-based frozen and sweet treat can head over to 7-Eleven for a sugar rush.

On April 29, fans can bring their own cups to fill with any Slurpee flavor for just $1.99 at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

Customers can fill up (nearly) any cup-like container with just a few guidelines. The container must fit in an in-store display with a 10-inch-diameter. This limit also ensures that the "cup" can fit under the drink dispenser.

Otherwise, the convenience store just suggests cleaning your drink vessel and making sure that the container is watertight.