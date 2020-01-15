England’s Smallest County Without Fast Food Chains Approves Plans for McDonald's

Soon McDonald’s lovers in this tiny England county won’t have to go too far to get their fast-food fix.

After years of being the only county in England without the Happy Meal haven, the Rutland county councilors have finally approved the beginning plans for a 24-hour McDonald’s drive-through, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Before the fast-food chain submitted an application to build the restaurant in Oakham — the outskirts of Rutland — last June, residents would have to drive to neighboring counties like Leicestershire, Lincolnshire or Northamptonshire to get get a McDonald’s Big Mac or Large Fry.

But the county prides itself on its lack of golden arches and other big-name fast-food chains with many residents fearing the new McDonald’s will damage Rutland’s economy, adding litter to the region or hurting the community’s health, the outlet reported.

“I think in an area of outstanding natural beauty and a traditional market town adopting the banality of the golden arches would be a sad day,” Oakham resident Robert Kent wrote to the council. “Fast food of poor quality leading to inevitable litter in the surrounding area is not what we need. Even if it creates a few jobs for school kids.”

Another resident feared that the restaurant would only add to “an epidemic of obesity and mental health concerns.”

“Please do not encourage a corporation of this size where profits come before the community’s health,” the resident said.

Other residents, however, shared their optimism for the fast-food chain, arguing that the McDonald’s creating more jobs would be a beneficial thing for the community.

The restaurant told the outlet they expect the new location to create 65 new full and part-time jobs and they will conduct three litter picks a day.

Parents also shared that the location would give young people an additional place to hang out.

According to the outlet, McDonald’s plans for the new eatery to be built on the edge of Oakham near a bypass that connects to larger cities.