Burgers, Popcorn and Beer! See How the Stars Ate and Drank Their Way Through the Emmys

The Emmys are exhausting, so obviously the stars need some fuel.

While food and alcohol is served at the show, celebs can work up a fierce appetite after all of the schmoozing, fitting into tiny gowns, climbing up stages and giving standing ovations.

During the ceremony, Retta and Aubrey Plaza snacked on popcorn during what Retta calls the “Veep Sweep.” (Veep beat out Parks and Recreation for Outstanding Comedy Series — and Julia Louis-Dreyfus won the Emmy for Outstanding Actress.)

While Padma Lakshmi didn’t necessarily eat during the ceremony, she did fantasize about burgers.

Sofia Vergara, our personal hero, also smuggled in some “contraband” popcorn.

After the ceremony, alcohol (and burgers) are the preferred method of winding down.

Amy Schumer immediately gravitated towards the wine, joking, “I usually never drink but.”

In a similar but slightly less classy move, Carson Daly chugged some Bud Light.

Oh, and he had some wine, too.

After the show, Lakshmi made her fantasy a reality — and hit up In-N-Out burger, a post-awards show favorite among burger-loving celebs.