Sterling K. Brown on Drinking Wine During Emmys at Home: 'People Will Be Enjoying Themselves More Than Usual'

Staging an all-virtual Emmy Awards show has some benefits—especially when there's wine involved.

"The party of the Emmys doesn’t really start until after the show is over," said Sterling K. Brown during an Instagram Live with Sterling Vineyards this week. "Everybody is being very polite and respectful, not a lot of drinking going on. But with everybody being at home, with their own bottles of Sterling wine, I feel like people will be enjoying themselves more than usual throughout the actual course of the show."

Sterling Vineyards, the official wine of the Emmy Awards, sent 3,000 bottles of their Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon to nominees across every category. "There is not a better gift when you can’t leave the house and you have nothing else to do."

The Emmys were scheduled to take place at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, but the show was moved to a virtual format in July due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Jimmy Kimmel will host the show remotely from a stage inside the Staples Center.

Brown, who is nominated twice this year for his performances in This Is Us and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, admits he will miss the opportunity to catch up with his fellow TV stars in one place. “It is always a joy when you get a chance to see your friends and colleagues in person and everybody is all dressed up," he told winemaker Lauren Kopit. "They put in their glam squad from the beginning of the day, especially the ladies have been putting 4-5 hours of glam before they show up so they can kill the carpet, so I’ll miss seeing my friends all dolled up.”

However, for Brown, the unconventional show has not taken away the importance of the night.

“What I’m excited about for this year in particular is the number of black nominees," he said. "A record number of black nominees, I believe 34 percent of the acting category, are African American and many of them are close personal friends of mine. So I’m looking forward to seeing some friends take home some hardware because it will be much deserved!”

On Friday, the show's producers released first-look photos of how winners will receive their awards via an Emmys hazmat-suited presenter. The tuxedo hazmat suits were created by costume designer Katja Cahill and executive producer Guy Carrington, who worked together with a hazmat manufacturer to create them for the show to "ensure the health and safety of all of our winners and the presenter by following all of the health and safety protocols—with a twist."