On Sunday night, the late night host recruited five of his celeb chef pals—and mixologists who paired each dish with specialty cocktails from the World Class Spirits team—to cater his star-studded affair at The Lot in West Hollywood. And they were happy to oblige.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“He didn’t really ask me. He said, ‘Hey man, we’re doing this thing,’ and I said, ‘Cool!’ That was it,” Chris Bianco of Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix told PEOPLE.

RELATED: Sandwich Selfies! All the Stars Who Chowed Down on PB&Js in the Emmys Audience

Image zoom Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

“Jimmy’s like the big brother, and we’re so grateful to help out,” said Bianco, who taught Kimmel how to make the pizza he whipped up for Jon Hamm on his show in 2013.

WATCH THIS: 5 Things the Stars Ate at Jimmy Kimmel’s Emmys Afterparty

On Kimmel’s party menu for Sunday night:

Houston, Texas: Chris Shepherd’s Korean braised goat dumplings with a Bulleit Bourbon Smoke Daddy

Los Angeles: Jon and Vinny’s Cubano sandwich with a Tequila Don Julio Lounge Chair Afternoon

Los Angeles: Adam Perry Lang’s barbecue beef ribs paired with a Hilhaven Lodge Whiskey Old Fashioned

Brooklyn, New York: Frankies Spuntinos meatballs with a Ketel One Vodka Molto Bene

Phoenix, Arizona: Pizzeria Bianco’s margherita pizzas with a Tanqueray No. TEN Bottled Green Gin and Juice

Image zoom Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

“[Jimmy] has a connection with food, and food for us is such a unique vehicle of us coming together. He’s a real master of ceremonies,” said barbecue master Adam Perry Lang, who called Kimmel “one of my closest friends.”

Lang also praised the host’s cooking chops and was impressed with how willing Kimmel is to continue learning about food. “He’s amazing. Always looking to improve.”

Image zoom Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images