EXCLUSIVE: Inside Jimmy Kimmel's Celebrity Chef-Studded Emmys Afterparty
Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel and his mother kept celebs in the audience fed by passing out 7,000 PB&J sandwiches during the telecast. But when it came to hosting his own afterparty, a foodie like Kimmel wanted to go all out with something special.
On Sunday night, the late night host recruited five of his celeb chef pals—and mixologists who paired each dish with specialty cocktails from the World Class Spirits team—to cater his star-studded affair at The Lot in West Hollywood. And they were happy to oblige.
“He didn’t really ask me. He said, ‘Hey man, we’re doing this thing,’ and I said, ‘Cool!’ That was it,” Chris Bianco of Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix told PEOPLE.
“Jimmy’s like the big brother, and we’re so grateful to help out,” said Bianco, who taught Kimmel how to make the pizza he whipped up for Jon Hamm on his show in 2013.
On Kimmel’s party menu for Sunday night:
Houston, Texas: Chris Shepherd’s Korean braised goat dumplings with a Bulleit Bourbon Smoke Daddy
Los Angeles: Jon and Vinny’s Cubano sandwich with a Tequila Don Julio Lounge Chair Afternoon
Los Angeles: Adam Perry Lang’s barbecue beef ribs paired with a Hilhaven Lodge Whiskey Old Fashioned
Brooklyn, New York: Frankies Spuntinos meatballs with a Ketel One Vodka Molto Bene
Phoenix, Arizona: Pizzeria Bianco’s margherita pizzas with a Tanqueray No. TEN Bottled Green Gin and Juice
“[Jimmy] has a connection with food, and food for us is such a unique vehicle of us coming together. He’s a real master of ceremonies,” said barbecue master Adam Perry Lang, who called Kimmel “one of my closest friends.”
Lang also praised the host’s cooking chops and was impressed with how willing Kimmel is to continue learning about food. “He’s amazing. Always looking to improve.”
Chefs Frank Falcinelli and Frank Castronovo of famed N.Y.C. Italian spot Frankies Spuntinos also joined in on the party. “When Jimmy came out to Brooklyn last year he spent five nights with us, and we had such a great time. So, we just became one of his close chef friends.” They served their restaurant’s signature meatballs with pine nuts and raisins, one of Kimmel’s favorites—naturally.
