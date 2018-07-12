Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown Nominated for 6 Emmy Awards After Chef's Death

Anthony Bourdain‘s CNN series Parts Unknown was nominated for six Emmy Awards on Thursday.

The categories include Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Informational Series Or Special, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program.

Bourdain’s travel site Explore Parts Unknown was also nominated for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series.

The nominations come just one month after he was found dead of suicide in a hotel room in France by his close friend Eric Ripert while the pair were filming an upcoming episode of the TV show.

The late chef traveled to unlikely destinations throughout the series, seeking out indigenous cuisine and the locals who make it.

The series has now been nominated for 31 Emmy Awards to date and has won five times: four of which were for Outstanding Informational Series or Special, and one in 2013 for Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming.

RELATED VIDEO: Anthony Bourdain’s Will Reveals He Was Worth $1.2 Million, Leaves Majority of Estate to Daughter: Reports

In February, PEOPLE spent three days traveling with Bourdain as he filmed the Cajun-themed episode from season 11 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Mario Tama/Getty

Following the chef’s death, fans of his TV show petitioned for its extended run on Netflix, as Parts Unknown was scheduled to be removed from the streaming service on June 16 as part of the regular rotation. Netflix granted fans wishes and agreed to keep the show “for months to come.”

Every episode of Parts Unknown can be viewed on CNN.it/go.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.