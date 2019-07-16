Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown Nominated for 6 Emmy Awards One Year After His Death

Anthony Bourdain‘s work in food and travel television is still being recognized with award nominations over a year after his death.

The late chef’s CNN show Parts Unknown was nominated for six Emmy Awards on Tuesday.

The categories include Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program (for the Bhutan episode), Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Lower East Side), Outstanding Informational Series Or Special, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Far West Texas), Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Kenya), and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program (Kenya).

The episodes nominated were part of the 12th and final season of the hit travel show. CNN and the series’ production company Zero Point Zero decided to air the season even though many of the episodes were unfinished at the time of Bourdain’s death by suicide at age 61 on June 8, 2018. The tour of Kenya featuring W. Kamau Bell was the only episode to include Bourdain’s narration.

Anthony Bourdain and W. Kamau Bell in Parts Unknown Kenya

Last year at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Bourdain and the series won five awards. Bourdain himself posthumously won the honor for outstanding writing for a nonfiction program, an award he “always coveted,” according to producer Lydia Tenaglia. “So it is with tremendous bittersweetness that I accept it on his behalf,” she said.

The nominations for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Tuesday by actors D’arcy Carden (The Good Place) and Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians).

Game of Thrones broke a new record for the most nominations by a series with 32 nominations for its eighth and final season.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 on Fox.