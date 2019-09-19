Here's What Celebrities Will Be Eating and Drinking at the Emmy Awards After Party

Image zoom Matt Sayles/Invision for the Television Academy

Immediately following the Emmy Awards telecast on Sept. 22, television’s brightest stars will pop on over to L.A. LIVE Event Deck for the annual Governor’s Ball after party.

Joachim Splichal, chef and founder of award-winning Patina Catering, is set to oversee the kitchen at the star-studded event for the 24th year in a row. Keeping with this year’s Governor’s Ball theme, Brilliance in Motion, she and her team are “moving away from a static, sit-down dinner” in favor of “an elegant, flowing feast,” according to a press release.

As guests mix and mingle, servers will circulate the exquisitely-decorated ballroom offering small plates and hors d’oeuvres, including Maine lobster and burrata, yellowtail sashimi, paella Valencia, red-wine braised short rib, and crab cake sliders.

Also featured will be a delicious assortment of vegetarian and vegan offerings including tomato “tartare,” candy striped beet “poke,” Japanese eggplant, Brussels sprouts frites, green goddess chop salad, and street corn ravioli.

Plant-based Beyond Meat brand sliders topped with caramelized onions will also be on hand for vegan celebrities to enjoy.

Image zoom Matt Sayles/Invision for the Television Academy

Meal stations scattered throughout the gala venue will provide heavier entree options like Angus beef slider burgers, and grass-fed tenderloin or beef paired with white cheddar potato gratin and a wedge salad.

RELATED: How to Watch the 2019 Emmy Awards — and PEOPLE’s Red Carpet Show

On the mouth-watering dessert menu: mini milkshakes, vegan raspberry chia seed tapioca, double chocolate s’more brownies, snickerdoodle blondies and butterscotch budino served warm, and LINDOR truffles by Lindt, the official chocolate sponsor.

Napa Valley’s iconic Sterling Vineyards and Italian sparkling wine company Ferrari Trento will keep the star-studded party going all night long as the official wines of the 71st Emmy Awards season. Governor’s Ball guests will sip on 2015 Sterling Vineyards Platinum Cabernet Sauvignon, and 2019 Emmy Award-winners will take home a personalized bottle of 2015 Sterling Vineyards Iridium Cabernet Sauvignon.

RELATED: 12 Truly Outrageous Moments from Emmy Awards Past

And, courtesy of Ferrari Trento, scintillating sparklers like Blanc de Blancs Ferrari Brut, Ferrari Brut Rosé and an array of vintage choices will be available as well.

To top things off, The Academy’s official bartender Charles Jory and his team will serve up an array of on-theme cocktails like the Marvelous Mule and the Dapper Dragon.

The 2019 Emmy Awards air live Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.