Eminem Donates Famous 'Mom’s Spaghetti' to Detroit Healthcare Workers amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Eminem is giving back to his hometown of Detroit with none other than his “mom’s spaghetti.”

On Wednesday, Henry Ford Health System in Detroit shared an Instagram photo of several cups of spaghetti donated by the “Not Afraid” rapper to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Printed on one of the tubs of spaghetti was “Thank you frontline caregivers,” while another had “Mom” written on a heart.

“Our #HealthcareHeroes ‘lost themselves’ in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members! 🍝,” the organization wrote.

As of Thursday morning, Michigan has at least 33,929 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while at least 2,812 people in the state have died from coronavirus-related illnesses, according to the New York Times.

The phrase “mom’s spaghetti” comes from Eminem’s 2002 Oscar-winning song “Lose Yourself”: “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/there’s vomit on his sweater already — mom’s spaghetti,” he rapped in the movie 8 Mile.

Inspired by the lyrics, Eminem, 47, launched a pop-up eatery called Mom’s Spaghetti at the Coachella Music Festival in 2018.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the stand served spaghetti made from a local commissary kitchen and featured menu items like take-out spaghetti ($9), spaghetti with meatballs ($12), and a spaghetti sandwich ($11).

Eminem similarly launched a “mom’s spaghetti” pop-up shop prior to the release of his 2017 Revival album in Detroit, before surprising fans with a meet and greet and exclusive merchandise.

