All About the Kir Royale: The Two-Ingredient Cocktail Featured in 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

It's très simple to channel your inner Emily Cooper with this "fizzy wine cooler"

By
Published on December 30, 2022 03:14 PM
Emily in Paris Kir Royale
Photo: Netflix

Santé, Emily in Paris fans!

A fruity cocktail, called the Kir Royale, is the unsung star of season 3 of the Netflix show — and with just two ingredients, it's très simple to recreate and channel your inner Emily Cooper.

Emily (Lily Collins) first tries the sparkling red drink, which Luc (Bruno Gouery) calls "the perfect drink to sip and do nothing as the ferris wheel turns," during a toast to her unemployment, and it makes several more appearances throughout the season.

Things come full circle later in the show when Emily earns her job back at marketing firm Savoir after suggesting that Champére sell the fruity drink prepackaged: "Canned cocktails, they're all the rage among 18-35s."

The fashionista's vision comes to fruition in the final episode, when the champagne company launches a bottled version of the Kir Royale. But, because Champére unfortunately doesn't exist in real life, at-home assembly is required if you want to try the glitzy beverage for yourself.

Emily in Paris. Lily Collins as Emily in episode 301 of Emily in Paris.
Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

The Kir Royale has two components: champagne and crème de cassis, Luc explains in the show. Crème de cassis is a rich, tart liquor made from macerated blackcurrants that was created in Burgundy more than 150 years ago, per Food & Wine.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In one recipe for the French cocktail, shared by Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa lays out just two simple steps to recreate Emily's new favorite beverage. First, pour a teaspoon of the fruity liquor into a champagne flute. Next, top the glass off with the bubbling wine, serve immediately and enjoy.

"That's like a fizzy wine cooler," describes Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) in the season finale. "I like it!"

Emily in Paris season 3 is streaming now on Netflix.

Related Articles
Paul Forman
Everything to Know About Paul Forman from 'Emily in Paris' Season 3
Lily Collins as Emily in episode 309 of Emily in Paris
Everything to Know About 'Emily in Paris' Season 4
Emily in Paris. Lily Collins as Emily in episode 302 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Marie Etchegoyen/Netflix © 2022
'Emily in Paris' Costume Designer Marylin Fitoussi Reveals Season 3 Wardrobe Has 14,000 Pieces Listed!
Emily In Paris
'Emily in Paris' Season 3: All About the Stunning Real-Life Places the Show was Filmed
Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in episode 309 of Emily in Paris.
'Emily in Paris' Cast and Creator Break Down Shocking Season 3 Cliffhanger — and Tease What's Next!
blake lively christmas cookies
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Emily in Paris, Lily Collins
Everything to Know About 'Emily in Paris' Season 3
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
Lily Collins as Emily in episode 309 of Emily in Paris
'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Trailer: Lily Collins Returns to the City of Light
Christmas/holidays
How to Make the Most of a Cozy 'Dinner and a Holiday Movie' Night In
Stanley Tucci visits Radio Andy at SiriusXM Studios on November 14, 2018 in New York City.
Stanley Tucci Says CNN Canceled 'Searching for Italy' — But He Still Wants to Do a Season 3
New perfume inspired by Emily in Paris launched by Shop the Scene
From Plot Line to Real Perfume: How to Get the 'Lavande' Scent from 'Emily in Paris'
PARIS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 06: Lily Collins attends the "Emily In Paris" by Netflix - Season 3 World Premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees on December 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Lily Collins Says 'Emily in Paris' Cast Would've Had 'Panic Attacks' If Show Ended After Twisty Season 3 Finale
Emily in Paris, Lily Collins
'Emily in Paris' Teaser: Emily Insists 'Everything's Fine!' — but Her Crisis Bangs Suggest Otherwise
hocuspocus-charcuterie
How to Make a 'Hocus Pocus' Charcuterie Board for Halloween