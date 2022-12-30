All About the Kir Royale: The Two-Ingredient Cocktail Featured in 'Emily in Paris' Season 3

Santé, Emily in Paris fans!

A fruity cocktail, called the Kir Royale, is the unsung star of season 3 of the Netflix show — and with just two ingredients, it's très simple to recreate and channel your inner Emily Cooper.

Emily (Lily Collins) first tries the sparkling red drink, which Luc (Bruno Gouery) calls "the perfect drink to sip and do nothing as the ferris wheel turns," during a toast to her unemployment, and it makes several more appearances throughout the season.

Things come full circle later in the show when Emily earns her job back at marketing firm Savoir after suggesting that Champére sell the fruity drink prepackaged: "Canned cocktails, they're all the rage among 18-35s."

The fashionista's vision comes to fruition in the final episode, when the champagne company launches a bottled version of the Kir Royale. But, because Champére unfortunately doesn't exist in real life, at-home assembly is required if you want to try the glitzy beverage for yourself.

Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

The Kir Royale has two components: champagne and crème de cassis, Luc explains in the show. Crème de cassis is a rich, tart liquor made from macerated blackcurrants that was created in Burgundy more than 150 years ago, per Food & Wine.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In one recipe for the French cocktail, shared by Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa lays out just two simple steps to recreate Emily's new favorite beverage. First, pour a teaspoon of the fruity liquor into a champagne flute. Next, top the glass off with the bubbling wine, serve immediately and enjoy.

"That's like a fizzy wine cooler," describes Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) in the season finale. "I like it!"

Emily in Paris season 3 is streaming now on Netflix.