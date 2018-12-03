Watch Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda Whip Up a Mary Poppins-Inspired Feast with Ina Garten

Mary Poppins Returns stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt are rolling up their sleeves and creating several recipes on an upcoming episode of Ina Garten’s Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro.

In a sneak peek clip from the show above, Blunt shows the Food Network star how to make her perfect roast potatoes.

“This is this very nice thin layer of vegetable oil we’ve been heating it up at about 425°,” Blunt tells Garten as she takes the pan out of the oven. “You want it kind of smoking, it should hurt your eyes a bit when you bring it out.”

Manuel then walks into the kitchen, and they both greet him.

“You know what they always say, make potatoes and a man shows up,” Garten says.

Blunt continues to cook the potatoes, telling Garten and Manuel to “tilt and coat” the potatoes with the oil in the pan.

“Tilt and coat isn’t one of the songs on Mary Poppins Returns,” Manuel laughs.

The episode also features Garten’s “foolproof” roasted capon recipe, roasted haricots verts, pomegranate gimlet cocktails and dessert meringue clouds for the Mary Poppins-inspired Sunday lunch.

There’s been much fanfare around the highly anticipated film since it was announced that Blunt would be taking on the role originally played by Julie Andrews. For the Los Angeles premiere of the Disney classic, the British star wore a stunning white Yanina Couture gown that epitomized old-fashioned glamour. She was joined by her husband John Krasinski, who recently told Ellen DeGeneres that he was brought to tears after seeing the movie for the first time.

“It’s honestly one of the most beautiful films. I think it’s exactly what everybody needs at the holidays, the pure joy,” he said.

Watch the full episode of Barefoot Contessa on Sunday, December 9 at 12:30 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network.