Emily Blunt Got Engaged After Making Ina Garten's Famous Chicken Recipe - Like Meghan Markle!

Emily Blunt and Meghan Markle have the secret recipe to a guaranteed engagement.

Both Blunt, 38, and Markle, 40, were proposed to by their now-husbands after the women each made Ina Garten's famous "engagement chicken."

Blunt, who has been married to John Krasinski since 2010, said on Monday's episode of iHeartMedia's River Cafe Table 4 podcast that she made the Barefoot Contessa dish before they got engaged because she knew Krasinski, 42, would "love" it.

Ina Garten Ina Garten | Credit: Noam Galai/WireImage

"I just made something that I knew he would love. That's it — all it took!" she told podcast host Ruth Rogers. "I mean, a roast chicken, who doesn't love a roast chicken? The roast chicken I love is Ina Garten's roast chicken, it's called her 'engagement chicken.' When people make it for people, they get engaged."

Blunt said that the recipe includes simple ingredients like "lemon, garlic, onions up the chicken, thyme, salt and pepper," explaining to Rogers, "You scatter onions around the chicken, but you pack them in really tight into the tray. And then you roast them really high for about an hour and 20 minutes and they're done and they're perfect."

The actress added, "When you take the chicken out, you then kind of sauté in some wine and some butter into that oniony, garlicky mixture. Oh my God, it's divine. It's really sticky and yummy."

While Markle hasn't shared her "engagement chicken" experience herself, Garten, 73, told the Today show in 2018 that the Duchess of Sussex cooked her popular dinner recipe for Prince Harry before the two got married.

"I do know that she liked to cook my roast chicken, which we call 'engagement chicken' because whenever you make it, somebody asks you to marry them," Garten explained.

She later congratulated the couple on Twitter after they got engaged, writing, "Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan! I always knew roast chicken had magic powers!! I'm so happy for both of you!"

Garten said her chicken recipe gained popularity in part because of a Glamour magazine editor who told her friends the dish got women engaged within 24 hours of making it for their boyfriends, per Today.