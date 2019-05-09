Emilia Clarke Jokingly Reveals She Was Behind That Errant Game of Thrones Coffee Cup

The infamous disposable cup spotted in Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones may have been digitally removed, but actress Emilia Clarke still took the opportunity to jokingly reveal she was behind the unintentional gaffe.

Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the series, posted a photograph on Instagram of herself posing alongside Peter Dinklage and former Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa, taking faux responsibility for the now-infamous disposable coffee cup.

“Did I just stumble upon the truth here?!” wrote Clarke, 32. “The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea… oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa….🔥 @prideofgypsies you so fire you make my hair turn blue.”

The modern-looking disposable cup somehow made its way into “The Last of the Starks” episode on the table during the feast scene at Winterfell’s great hall. However, HBO confirmed on Tuesday that the cup had been digitally removed on HBO Go as well as future reruns of the episode.

Clarke, with cup in hand, added the hashtags to her photo “#forthethrone” and “#forthecaffeine.”

HBO responded to the mishap on Monday by clarifying Daenerys’ drink of choice.

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake,” they said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”