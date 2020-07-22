Emeril Lagasse’s Las Vegas Strip Sports Bar Closed Permanently amid Coronavirus Shutdown

The popular restaurant was originally opened by the celebrity chef in 2009

Emeril Lagasse's popular sports bar, Lagasse’s Stadium, has closed permanently amid the ongoing coronavirus shutdowns, according to reports.

The restaurant, which was located at the Palazzo, was known for it's NFL-themed dishes, stadium seating area, more than 100 screens and sports betting.

It's website boasted being "a new breed of sports bar" with "enough to distract even the most committed fan."

"Chef, sports enthusiast and tailgating-pro Emeril Lagasse has lowered the lights and turned up the heat with crave-worthy kicked up game-day fare. Experience a whole new take on tailgating, with freely flowing brews on tap, refreshing cocktails, hi-def action on over 100 screens, and couches that just won't let you go," it reads. "Watch the most exciting games and biggest sporting events at Lagasse's Stadium, the ultimate ages 21 and over sports bar and sports book in Las Vegas."

The celebrity chef first debuted the restaurant in 2009, taking over the space after the closure of rapper Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club. In 2017, he expanded the restaurant by addin The Biergarden.

Lagasse’s Stadium was forced the close in on March 17 when Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered all nonessential businesses to cease operation in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus.

Lagasse also owns the Delmonico Steakhouse at the Venetian and Emeril’s New Orleans Fish House at MGM Grand, both of which remain open.

The Palazzo also permanently closed the Morels French Steakhouse & Bistro. There is no news on what will replace the two restaurants.