Emeril Lagasse Shares Throwback Photos with Wife Alden Lovelace for 21st Anniversary: 'Cheers to Forever More'

The celebrity chef shared several sweet photos with his wife along with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Emeril Lagasse is celebrating 21 years of marriage!

On Thursday, the celebrity chef shared several photos on Instagram of him with his wife Alden Lovelace for their anniversary. The post included throwback shots of the pair on their wedding day, along with more photos through the years.

"Celebrating 21 years with my beautiful wife, best friend, and biggest supporter. Happy Anniversary @aldenlagasse. Cheers to forever more. 🥂❤️," he captioned the post.

The couple was married in 2000 and later had two children, E.J., 18, and Meril, 16. Lagasse also has two other children, Jessica and Jillian, whom he shares with ex-wife Elizabeth Kief.

Emeril often shares love for his wife on social media in between photos of his culinary creations. Earlier this year, he posted a photo of her on International Women's Day, where she thanked him for being her "biggest fan."

In March, the 61-year-old also shared photos of his son E.J. for his 18th birthday. E.J. is following in his father's footsteps, currently studying Culinary Arts at Johnson & Wales University, Emeril's alma mater.