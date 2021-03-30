EJ is already following in his father's footsteps studying at Johnson & Wales University's culinary school, his dad's alma mater.

Emeril Lagasse Posts Sweet Message to Son EJ For His 18th Birthday: 'Couldn’t Be Happier to Work Beside Him'

Emeril Lagasse is a proud father.

The celebrity chef shared a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram to his son, E.J., who turned 18 on Tuesday. The special tribute featured a variety of photos of the father-son duo in the kitchen over the years.

"18 years old today. This young man chose his craft and has created a path of his own," Lagasse said in the Instagram post. "Along the way, he has made us incredibly proud and I couldn't be happier to work beside him. Happy 18th Birthday @ejlagasse. Love you, son. #HBD #ChefEJLagasse"

Following in his father's footsteps, E.J. is currently studying at Johnson & Wales University for culinary school, his dad's alma mater.

Recently, Lagasse went to visit E.J. at the school in Providence, Rhode Island. "Welcome back to Prov, Chef," E.J. posted on his Instagram.

PEOPLE last caught up with Emeril and EJ when they were cooking together at the Cayman Cookout in January 2020. "It's awesome having him here," Emeril said at the time. "He's super into it. I never asked him to do it, it's just something that he just does."