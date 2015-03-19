What Is Emeril Lagasse's Most Requested Recipe After 25 Years in the Business?

Image zoom

Emeril Lagasse is one of the most successful chefs and Food Network stars of all time, and this month marks the 25th anniversary of where it all began: Emeril’s New Orleans.

The flagship restaurant, which many site as the birthplace of the Big Easy’s food revolution, is hosting a month-long celebration culminating with three nights of dinners (March 26th-29th) hosted by Emeril himself.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To commemorate the event, the James Beard winner shared with PEOPLE a recipe inspired by his most requested dish of all time, Emeril’s New Orleans BBQ Shrimp.

RELATED: Get a Taste of the LuckyRice Festival in N.Y.C.

“BBQ Shrimp is a very New Orleans dish, but pretty messy, because you have to peel the shrimp,” Emeril says. “I wanted to give my customers the great flavor of this dish but suited for a white tablecloth fine dining restaurant. So I peeled the shrimp and used the shells for the sauce.”

Emeril has long been a fan of utilizing sauces rather than marinades, and it seems the philosophy has been a successful one. “It’s been on the menu since day one and is still, hands down, the number one dish,” he says of the saucy BBQ Shrimp.

The only rule for cooking this legendary dish? You have to yell “BAM” when you finish, of course.

RELATED: You Need These 4 Free Restaurant Apps in Your Life (and On Your Phone) Right Now

Emeril’s New Orleans Barbecue Shrimp

3 lbs. large gulf shrimp, in shells

2 tbsp. creole seasoning

cracked black pepper

2 tbsp. olive oil

¼ cup chopped onions

2 tbsp. minced garlic

3 bay leaves

3 lemons, peeled and sectioned

2 cups water

½ cup worcestershire sauce

¼ cup dry white wine

¼ tsp. salt

2 cups heavy cream

2 tbsp. butter

1 tbsp.chopped chives

1. Peel shrimp, leaving tails attached. Reserve shells and set aside. Coat shrimp with 1 tbsp. Creole seasoning and black pepper, refrigerate.

2. To make BBQ base sauce, heat 1 tbsp. of oil in a large pot over high heat. Once hot, add onions and garlic, sauté for 1 minute.

3. Add reserved shrimp shells, remaining Creole seasoning, bay leaves, lemons, water, worcestershire, wine, salt, and black pepper.

4. Stir well and bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes, strain into a small saucepan.

5. Bring strained sauce to a boil; cook 15 minutes until dark, thick and syrupy.

6. Heat 1 tbsp. of oil in a large skillet over high heat, add the cold seasoned shrimp when oil is hot and sauté for 2 minutes. Then add cream and entire BBQ base, stir and simmer for 3 minutes. Remove shrimp to a warm platter. Whisk butter into sauce, then remove from the heat and spoon the sauce over the shrimp and around plate.