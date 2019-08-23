Emeril Lagasse Responds to Tommy Lee's Complaint That He Was Kicked Out of His Restaurant

Chef Emeril Lagasse is responding to Tommy Lee‘s allegation that he was kicked out of Lagasse’s restaurant Delmonico earlier this week.

In a tweet on Thursday, the 59-year-old chef poked fun at the situation by comparing it to Popeyes’ popular new chicken sandwich, which went viral this week and is selling out at locations around the country.

“Hey @MrTommyLand [Delmonico’s] dress code is getting as much attention as @popeyeschicken spicy chicken sandwich,” he joked in response to Lee’s tweet, adding the hashtags “#chickensandwichwars” and “#dresscodewars.” (On Friday, the chef also shared a photo of the famous sandwich, explaining that it was finally “time to try [it] out.”)

In a tweet on Tuesday, Lee, 56, had told Lagasse that he was “at your restaurant in New Orleans and was aggressively asked to leave because I was upset about removing my hat.”

“I removed it and they still came up to the table and gave me a hard time,” Lee added. “Wtf dude????”

The Mötley Crüe drummer also explained the incident in video captured by TMZ earlier this week. In the clip, Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan claimed that they were asked to leave Delmonico in New Orleans due to Lee’s casual attire.

“We literally go in there and we sit down and I have a hat on and [Tommy] has a hat on and the waitress, or the host or whatever, goes ‘Yeah you have to take your hat off sir’ and I was like ‘What about my hat?’ and she’s like ‘Your hat’s fine but he has to take his off,’” Furlan, 32, told TMZ, adding that Lee was wearing a “regular” baseball cap.

“So [Tommy] was like ‘Oh, what the f—’ and took it off and put it on his lap, and then this guy comes up to our table — we have no problem, the hat’s off everything’s cool — and is like ‘Excuse me, I heard you use profanity,'” she continued.

Lee then chimed in and explained that the “guy” said, “‘You’re going to have to leave,’” adding that he was running out of patience at that point. “I’m like, ‘You know what, f— you, we’re leaving.’”

Furlan clarified that the musician did not curse at anybody when asked to remove his hat and that he muffled the curse word to himself while doing so.

“We don’t want to be in some stuffy-ass place where they’re like ‘Take your hat off,’” Furlan concluded.

Emeril’s restaurant told PEOPLE on Thursday that Lee made his own decision to leave after being “kindly asked” to “remove his hat.” (A rep for Lee did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

“Tommy Lee was kindly asked by our hostess to remove his hat after being brought to his table at Emeril’s Delmonico,” the restaurant statement began. “Tommy became aggravated, voicing his dissatisfaction with our policy and chose to leave after being asked by management to curb his profanity out of respect of our staff and guests.”