Amy Schumer Suggests Her Husband Looks Like Emeril Lagasse—and the Chef Responds

Mrs. Amy Schumer… Lagasse?

In a Instagram post dedicated to her husband, chef Chris Fischer, Amy Schumer joked that he is slowly starting to resemble Emeril Lagasse.

The comedian took advantage of using Popsugar’s Twinning App, where you can upload a selfie and it will give you five celebrity lookalikes.

“Happy birthday Chris. I love the man you’re turning into ❤️,” she captioned a side-by-side photo of Fischer and Lagasse.

After sharing the post on Thursday, Lagasse commented on it, as first pointed out by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs.

“#HBD Chris, looking great my friend,” the 59-year-old wrote.

Fischer and Lagasse have more than just their looks in common. Fischer won the 2016 James Beard Award for American Cooking for his book The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook, which offered a variety of seasonal New England recipes. Fischer also used to write a weekly column for the Vineyard Gazette called “Farm to Typewriter,” which covered a variety of subjects from “meaty mushrooms” to a lengthy history of his family’s farm in Martha’s Vineyard.

Schumer first started dating the chef in 2016 and they wed last February in an intimate ceremony in Malibu. The couple are now expecting their first child together, and Schumer has been documenting her experience and struggles with hyperemesis gravidarum — a condition marked by persistent sickness and can lead to dehydration and weight loss — on Instagram.

“The last few days have been tough. I’m grateful as hell and know it’s temporary but tough just the same,” she has said.