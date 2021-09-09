Elton John and Lil Nas X Swap Legendary Looks in New Uber Eats Campaign
Iconic music stars Elton John and Lil Nas X are the latest duo to join forces for Uber Eats' “Tonight I’ll Be Eating” campaign
Elton John and Lil Nas X are a match made in Uber Eats heaven!
The two musical superstars are the latest celebrities to pair for the brand's "Tonight I'll Be Eating" campaign — which in the past has seen Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart, as well as as Simone Biles and Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness, join forces to help promote the company's delivery food service.
This time, John and Lil Nas X — two gay trailblazers, both known for their eccentric fashions — bring their unique flair to the ads, even swapping iconic looks for one.
"You look amazing," John, 74, tells Lil Nas X, who is wearing a version of the feathered and sequin ensemble John famously wore to perform "Crocodile Rock" on The Muppet Show back in 1977.
"No, you look amazing," Lil Nas X, 22, says, complimenting John's look (a take on the pink cowboy Versace outfit the "Old Town Road" rapper wore to the 2020 Grammy Awards).
That's just one of the hilarious campaign's spots. Others find John and Lil Nas X debating the legitimacy of mayonnaise with fries and the two trading British slang while riding coin-operated kiddie rides.
Lil Nas X also has a solo commercial where he advertises Uber Eats' expansion into alcohol, groceries and other convenience delivery services.
The two appear to have a blast making the commercials, Lil Nas X even sharing an outtake from set on his social media account this week.
"It's been absolutely wonderful partnering with Lil Nas X, one of the most influential voices in pop culture, and with Uber Eats, my faithful favorite for everything delicious," John said in a statement. "From taking selfies to deciding to swap looks on set, working together has been a blast."
"I'm so excited and honored to be working with the legendary Elton John on this Uber Eats campaign," Lil Nas X added. "We had so much fun on set deciding what's for dinner and trying on each other's most iconic looks. I can't wait for everyone to see it!"
This campaign is not the first time this iconic duo has worked together. They also recently collaborated on a new song that will appear on John's new album, The Lockdown Sessions, and Lil Nas X's new album, Montero.
John announced the release of his album earlier this month. It's set for release Oct. 22 and will feature musical collaborations with other artists too, like Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks.
Lil Nas X also announced his newest album earlier this month, with a faux-pregnancy in a PEOPLE-exclusive photoshoot and interview. Montero will be released on Sept. 17.