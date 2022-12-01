Ellen Pompeo Has 'A Lot of Rules' for Her Kitchen Because 'This Is My Space' — Take a Tour

Ellen Pompeo shows off her Malibu, Calif. beach house in a video and cover story for Architectural Digest

By
Published on December 1, 2022 04:49 PM

Meredith Grey dominates the operating room in Grey's Anatomy but in real life, Ellen Pompeo commands the kitchen.

The star of ABC's hit medical drama gave fans a look inside her beach house in Malibu, Calif. during an interview for Architectural Digest's January 2023 cover story.

The actress enjoys the midcentury modern haven with husband Chris Ivery and their three children: daughters Stella Luna and Sienna May, and son Eli Christopher. The family spends time in an extra large bed designed for the whole crew to watch movies together or in the backyard roasting marshmallows. But Pompeo has one space that's entirely her own.

ellen pompeo
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"I cook a lot so I have a lot of rules regarding this kitchen," she says. "This kitchen is very small. I don't like anybody in the kitchen when I'm in here. So everybody has to stand behind this line," gesturing to the edge of the white counter which has three emerald green suede seats.

She continues with a laugh, "There are three stools that I've been nice enough to put here for the children, they each have their own stool."

"Nobody is to come around into the kitchen. If they want something they're supposed to stand there or sit there and ask me for it. This is my space," the actress jokes.

ellen pompeo
Douglas Friedman / Architectural Digest

The other countertops in the kitchen are black and white book-matched marble that can also be found on the walls separating the dining room and the kitchen and in the living room. The continuity of the marble helps with the flow of the home, according to Pompeo: "The design sort of comes together even though the walls are separated."

While the kitchen has a sleek look with the handleless cabinets, Pompeo still wants the home to have personality. "Some people want a sterile home that makes them feel like they're at a spa. But I love design that tells a story."

ellen pompeo
Douglas Friedman / Architectural Digest

The kitchen's open shelves show various ceramic dinnerware pieces and glassware. Plus, the shelves are topped with empty green apothecary jars that celebrity-favorite interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, who Pompeo calls her "partner in crime," found at a flea market.

Rows of glass bottles might be precarious in an area prone to earthquakes but Pompeo has a trick. "In Los Angeles, because the ground moves, those are tacked down with some sticky tape to make sure that if the house shakes those don't fall off and hit anybody in the head," she explains.

Pompeo and Ivery bought the 3,000-square-foot home from Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman almost 10 years ago. "I like to say I manifested this house," she says.

ellen pompeo
Douglas Friedman / Architectural Digest

Pompeo first saw the home when it was listed for sale years before they purchased it, but says she "couldn't afford" to buy it at the time. She admired it from afar and when it was finally listed again in 2013, she bought it.

Since scaling back her role as Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy, Pompeo is able to spend more time at her beach house and working on other projects.

"I am entering a very exciting phase of my life, if I do say so myself," she tells Architectural Digest. "I'm starting on a new show for Hulu in March, but right now I have a lot of free time."

To read the full story and see more photos visit archdigest.com or pick up the latest issue of Architectural Digest.

Related Articles
Christmas/holidays
How to Make the Most of a Cozy 'Dinner and a Holiday Movie' Night In
Lindsay Lohan Pepsi Partnership, Pilk & Cookies
Lindsay Lohan Gets Back In Her 'Mean Girls' Santa Outfit to Make Dirty Sodas in New Pepsi Ad
Le Creuset dutch oven sale tout
Found: Le Creuset Dutch Ovens That Are Still on Sale During Cyber Week — Up to 47% Off
ellen pompeo
Ellen Pompeo Shows Off Malibu Dream Home She 'Manifested' Owning Years After First Seeing It
blake lively betty buzz ad whole foods
Blake Lively Has an Eerie Talk with Amazon's Alexa in New Betty Buzz Commercial — Watch
Starbucks 25 Years of Holiday Red Cups
Starbucks Has Been Making Holiday Cups for 25 Years — See Them All
Benji Madden (L) and Cameron Diaz attend a basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 27, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Cameron Diaz Reveals Her 'Shallot Gold' Recipe and the First Dish She Cooked for Benji Madden
Baker Syabira Brushing Tart, The Great British Bake Off S6
'Great British Baking Show' Winner Syabira Was Proud to 'Put Malaysia on the Map' with Her Bakes
Porsha Williams
Porsha Williams Needed a Sword to Cut into Her 10-Tier Wedding Cake with Husband Simon Guobadia
Tom Hanks, greets a World War II veteran after a tribute to honor WW II vets that served in the Pacific Theater
Tom Hanks' New Coffee Line Hanx For Our Troops Donates 100% of Profits to Support Veterans
Dairy Queen holiday menu
Dairy Queen Drops Their Holiday Blizzard Menu Including a New Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard
Amy Poehler Joins Maya Rudolph for Season 2 of Peacock Hit, Baking It
'Baking It' Season 2: Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler Get Musical in the Peacock Show's New Opening
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19155 -- Pictured: Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Ate a Thanksgiving Pie Off the Floor After Dropping It: 'Peak Gluttony'
Guy Fieri and family
Guy Fieri Says He 'Could Not Be More Proud' of His Sons and Nephew on Their Family Thanksgiving
In this photo illustration, a Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut is shown on May 12, 2022 in Daly City, California. Krispy Kreme reported strong first quarter earnings with net income of $4 million compared with a loss of $3.06 million one year ago.
Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for $2 — Plus More Cyber Monday Food Deals
Blake Lively Shows Off Her Thanksgiving Pies
Pregnant Blake Lively Proudly Shows Off the 3 Pies She Made for Thanksgiving