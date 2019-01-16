Ellen DeGeneres Enters the Race for Most-Liked Photo By Putting Kylie Jenner's Face in the Egg

Ellen DeGeneres is taking on #TheEgg.

On her show on Wednesday, the talk show host addressed the recent event in which a photo of a single brown egg claiming the top spot for most liked photo on Instagram. The egg (or its account holder really) first set out to surpass Kylie Jenner, who originally held the record with the first snapshot she shared of daughter Stormi five days after her birth in February 2018. Jenner’s photo garnered 18 million likes, but the egg has now reached an astonishing 45 million likes and counting.

“The egg’s life has completely changed,” DeGeneres joked. “I want that egg on the show. Egg if you’re listening… I want you on the show.”

Before revealing her plan to break the record, the comedienne couldn’t resist a very appropriate egg joke. “Now that this egg holds the record, everyone’s gonna try to beat the egg,” she said, “And you know what happens when you beat an egg? It’s an omelet.”

DeGeneres’ then showed off what photo she hopes will out rank them all: The egg decorated with Jenner’s face on it.

“I named it Eggward Shellington Jenner III,” she said.

Though her combo post doesn’t exactly threaten to beat either Jenner or the egg (it has 4 million likes right now), it has become DeGeneres’ most-liked photo. It has more likes than her photos with Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson, Julia Roberts and the image of her receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom—but true to her form, DeGeneres isn’t getting discouraged.

“I think this is great, because with all the divisiveness that we have going on in the world, we found something that we can all agree on,” she said. “It’s a damn egg.”

Jenner responded to the controversy on Sunday with a video of herself cracking a brown egg on the hot pavement outside seemingly to watch it cook.

“Take that little egg,” she captioned the funny clip.