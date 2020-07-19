"This is a staple at my house," says the plant-based-food blogger and author of the new Deliciously Ella cookbook. "It's dairy- and gluten-free, quick to make and packs in so much flavor."

"This is a staple at my house," says the plant-based-food blogger and author of the new Deliciously Ella cookbook. "It's dairy- and gluten-free, quick to make and packs in so much flavor."

Ella Mills' Crunchy Taco Salad with Avocado-Lime Dressing

2 1/2 cups fresh corn kernels (2 ears)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, divided

1/2 cup raw unsalted sunflower seed kernels

1 tsp. paprika

1 cup raw cashews

2/3 cup plain unsweetened almond milk plus more if needed

2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)

1 small garlic clove

3 avocados, chopped, divided

1 cup fresh cilantro leaves, divided

1 large head romaine lettuce, torn into bite-size pieces

1 (15-oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 pt. cherry tomatoes, halved

1 (11-oz.) pkg. corn tortilla chips

1. Preheat oven to 450°. Toss together corn, oil, cumin and 1/4 teaspoon salt on a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast in oven 15 minutes; stir mixture, and continue roasting until corn starts to get crispy, about 5 minutes. Add sunflower seeds and paprika; toss to combine. Continue roasting until corn is crispy and sunflower seeds are toasted, about 5 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, pulse cashews in a food processor until finely chopped, 6 to 8 pulses. Gradually add almond milk with blender running; process until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides. Add lime juice, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 1 cup avocados and 1/2 cup cilantro; pulse until smooth, 6 to 8 pulses.

3. Place lettuce, beans, tomatoes, roasted corn, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 2 cups avocados and 1/2 cup cilantro in a large mixing bowl. Pour in half (about 1 cup) of the cashew-avocado dressing; toss well.

4. Divide salad among 6 plates. Crush 1 handful tortilla chip over the top of each plate. Serve with remaining dressing.

Quick tip! Make your own tortilla chips! Preheat oven to 350°. Brush both sides of 6 corn tortillas with vegetable oil; cut into wedges. Spread chips in a single layer on a baking sheet, season with salt, and bake until golden and crispy, 12 to 15 minutes.

Serves: 6

Active time: 20 minutes