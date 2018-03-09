Elizabeth Chambers Hammer Shares Her Family Recipe for the 'Ultimate Comfort Food'

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer is very confident in one of her family’s favorite desserts—and for good reason.

“Every single person who has my banana pudding says, ‘This is the best banana pudding I’ve ever had.’ And they’re always so surprised and I’m like, ‘Obviously, it’s the best banana pudding that there is,'” the BIRD Bakery owner tells PEOPLE for our exclusive series My Food Story. “You’re never gonna have a better banana pudding. Game over.”

The baker—and wife to actor Armie Hammer—developed her banana pudding by turning her grandmother’s tried and true boiled custard into a recipe that she now calls the “ultimate comfort food.” After the custard has chilled, Chambers Hammer layers it in a trifle dish with vanilla wafers, sliced bananas and whipped cream, which she suggests adding a dash of almond extract to for even more flavor.

“When you’re making the boiled custard for the banana pudding, it just makes the whole house smell like the best vanilla-cream-custardy smell,” she says. “That vanilla with the milk and the eggs—it just warms your heart.”

Watch the video above to see how Chambers Hammer makes it, then follow her full recipe below to bake it yourself at home.

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer’s Banana Pudding

12 large eggs

2 cups granulated sugar

8 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

8 cups whole milk

4 Tbsp. pure vanilla extract

1 banana, sliced

1 box vanilla wafers

Whipped cream

1. In a large electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix eggs until fluffy. Slowly incorporate sugar and flour, beating until a thick consistency.

2. Using a double boiler, over low heat, bring milk to a boil. Gradually stir about ¼ of the hot milk into the egg mixture, add remaining milk, stirring continually. Let cook for 20 minutes or until custard thickens and coats a spoon. Stir in vanilla. Cool in the refrigerator, stirring every 15 minutes.

3. In a glass bowl, line bowl with vanilla wafers. Alternate layers of custard, wafers, whipped cream and banana slices. Top with more whipped cream.