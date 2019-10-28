Elf on the Shelf Sugar Cookie Cereal Is Coming to Walmart Soon

Image zoom Walmart

If Elf on the Shelf is a big part of your family holiday experience, you’re going to want to listen up.

The cereal features sugar cookie flavored red-and-green star pieces, mini marshmallows, and edible glitter. It comes in a standard-sized 12.2-oz box and will be available starting in early November for just $3.64 exclusively at Walmart. The box also features a Mrs. Claus’ Sweet Shop cartoon on the back.

In case you’re unfamiliar, Elf on the Shelf is a children’s book that comes with a toy Scout Elf that “spies” on kids to determine whether they’ll go on Santa’s naughty or nice list. Parents tell their children that the elf is alive and watching over them in order to coax them into behaving well. It also moves around while kids are sleeping — which is why it shows up in different spots every day — and if kids touch the elf, it will lose its magic and disappear.

According to CNN, more than 11 million copies of the Elf on the Shelf book have been sold since it was launched in 2005, and it’s so popular that it will have its own enormous balloon float at the Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York — for the sixth time. Balloons can be up to 40 feet tall and 28 feet wide, and some cost as much as $100,000 just to construct.

True obsessives should also check out Walmart’s Elf on the Shelf-themed Christmas Cakebites. The treats are coated in vanilla icing and festive sprinkles, and then filled with alternating layers of red and green vanilla cake. The box also includes a space where “Scout Elf” can write kids a personalized message, which can be used to warn children to behave during the Christmas season — or else.

The cakebites also come in a Hot Cocoa flavor, which are coated in chocolate icing and “snowball sprinkles,” and filled with alternating layers of chocolate and marshmallow cake. The boxes come with four grab-and-go packages, each containing three of the 90-calorie “cookies,” and you can find both flavors for $3.48 in Walmart stores starting on Monday, November 4.