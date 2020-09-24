The cereal is flavored with maple syrup, one of the four main food groups of an elf

Son of a Nutcracker! General Mills Is Releasing Elf Cereal to Sweeten the Holiday Season

You'd be a cotton-headed ninny muggins not to buy this new Elf-inspired cereal!

With the holiday season around the corner, General Mills is releasing a new and limited-edition cereal inspired by the beloved Christmas film, Elf.

The brand took a hint from Buddy the Elf and created a cereal flavored with real maple syrup, one of the four main food groups of an elf along with candy, candy canes and candy corn.

In every spoonful, consumers will enjoy maple-flavored corn puff cereal pieces and green and red holiday tree marshmallows.

A representative for General Mills tells PEOPLE that it has already begun hitting shelves, but that it will only be available for a limited time through the holiday season.

Elf lovers will be able to easily spot the green box on the shelf as it has a picture of Buddy the Elf, the Artic Puffin, and Mr. Narhwal on the front.

The cereal giant is also bringing back a winter favorite this holiday season: Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch.

The limited-edition cereal brings its classic holiday flavor to Cinnamon Toast Crunch, giving buyers the perfect way to enjoy the delicious taste of sugar cookies at any time of day.

The holiday-themed cereals both sell for $2.50 for a mid-size box and $3.99 for a family size.

Being able to eat your favorite character is becoming a popular past time. In July, General Mills announced the release of a new cereal inspired by Baby Yoda from the Disney+ show Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

The new cereal is sure to give you a sugar rush with sweetened corn puffs and tiny green marshmallows that are shaped like the iconic Baby Yoda character.

The Mandalorian cereal first became available in a double pack-box in late July at Sam's Club for $5.98. In mid-August, Walmart began selling single boxes at locations nationwide.

General Mills also launched three new kinds of cereal this summer: Minions Vanilla Vibe and Lucky Charms Honey Clovers, and the return of fan-favorite Cocoa Puffs Brownie Crunch.