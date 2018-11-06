You Can Get Free Pizza While You Wait in Line to Vote Thanks to This Nonprofit Organization

If a sense of civic duty or numerous celebrity Instagram posts aren’t enough to get you down to the polling booths on Tuesday, maybe free pizza will do the trick?

Pizza to the Polls has returned for another election year to feed hungry voters who may get stuck on long lines on Election Day. All you have to do is make a delivery request on the nonprofit organization’s website and they help get pizzas from a local restaurant delivered to your polling station.

Hunger should be the last thing on your mind as you cast your ballot, which is why founder Noah Manger, started the company a few days before the 2016 Presidential election.

Though deliveries began a few days ago, social media is buzzing as poll lines get longer on the the big day. “Well… I’m about half way there. SUCH a big turnout!” said one voter.

The line to vote at Anderson-Livesy Middle School in Snellvillle off Centerville Highway stretches the length of the school. “It’s like waiting on line at Six Flags,” one voter said pic.twitter.com/dPivZjYq66 — Amanda Coyne (@AmandaCCoyne) November 6, 2018

Long lines in Brookhaven at Cross Keys High School, so we brought #PizzaToThePolls. Stay in line, y’all! 🍕🗳 pic.twitter.com/ascbGk6mwu — Matthew Wilson for GA HD-80 (@mwilsonGA) November 6, 2018

Since the company started, they have catered to “128 polling places across 24 states,” according to their website, while working with pizza restaurants across the country near voting stations.

If you’re hungry after you vote, other food establishments are having deals across the country throughout Election Day, with Shake Shack, Potbelly and Baked By Melissa offering free menu items when you show your “I Voted” sticker at the counter.

If you would like to contribute to the cause, you can donate a minimum of $20 on their donation page—any funds not used on Election Day will be put towards the next election season’s pizza.