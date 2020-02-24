Einstein Bros. Is Releasing a Bagel and Burrito Mash-Up Called The Bagelrito

Image zoom Einstein Bros. Bagels

It’s not the collaboration we deserve, but it’s certainly the one that we need. Or is it the other way around?

The Bagelrito will be launching at Einstein Bros. Bagels stores at participating locations across the country on Thursday, Feb. 27 after the “big, bold, and easy to hold” bagel and burrito mash-up became a wildly popular success in Denver, CO test markets. And while we don’t yet know how we feel about this new kind of bagel…we’re looking forward to getting our hands on it.

The first-of-its-kind innovation is loaded with two cage-free eggs, thick-cut bacon, turkey sausage, three cheeses, hash browns, and salsa and green chilies in a flour tortilla. It’s then baked fresh and hand-wrapped in Asiago bagel dough.

This (pictured below) is coming to a bakery near you on Thursday. Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/1lRGCC1Svw — Einstein Bros. (@EinsteinBros) February 24, 2020

Einstein Bros. Bagels first tested the Bagelrito at five locations in the Denver area for a limited time in October 2019. According to a press release, it was a huge hit and sold out within hours of its announcement. In response, the bagel chain decided to make the game-changing breakfast item available to customers across the U.S.

“We heard our guests loud and clear,” said their VP of Marketing Teka O’Rourke. “Given the popularity of the Bagelrito during the Denver test, we knew we couldn’t keep this breakfast innovation from the rest of the country for too long. We just needed a bit of time to ensure our bakeries are set up to meet the volume of orders we’re expecting. On February 27th, we will be ready!”

This isn’t the first time that Einstein Bros. Bagels has released such an unreal menu item. The chain also unveiled a caffeinated bagel creation made with 32 mg of caffeine in May 2017. Although the Espresso Buzz Bagels contained only about a third of the amount of caffeine in a cup of coffee (32 mg vs. 95 mg), according to PEOPLE staffers, the coffee taste was very strong.

In May 2018, they also introduced a Mac and Cheese bagel for a limited time. The noodles were baked into the bagels, which acted as buns, and it came in two different menu options. The breakfast version was topped with thick-cut bacon, eggs, and cheddar cheese, while the lunch one came with ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.