Eileen Kelly's One-Skillet Pork Piccata

The author of the Quick and Easy 5-Ingredient Cookbook shares a versatile recipe that can be prepared with any protein you have in the fridge — chicken, salmon, shrimp or even portobello mushrooms

Eileen Kelly One-Skillet Pork Piccata

4 Tbsp. olive oil

6 boneless pork cutlets, pounded to 1/2-in. thick

3/4 tsp. kosher salt

3/4 tsp. black pepper

3/4 cup chicken stock

1/4 cup unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1/4 cup capers, drained

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

Chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Lemon wedges (optional)

1. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet over medium high. Season pork evenly with salt and pepper. Add half of pork to skillet; cook until golden brown and cooked through, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer pork to a plate, and cover with aluminum foil to keep warm. Repeat with remaining 2 tablespoons oil and pork; transfer pork to plate covered with foil.

2. Add stock to skillet; bring to a simmer over medium heat, and cook until slightly reduced, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat, and add butter, swirling skillet vigorously until butter is melted. Stir in capers and lemon juice.

3. Add warm cutlets back into the skillet. Spoon sauce over pork; let sit for 1 minute. Sprinkle with parsley, and serve immediately with lemon wedges.

Quick tip! If you don't have capers, try pitted green olives, which ad a similar salty, briny flavor. Coarsely chop them before adding to the skillet.

Serves: 6

Active time: 30 minutes