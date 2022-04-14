Eggo Releases Their First Toaster-Less Waffle Inspired by Belgian Street Food

Sit-down waffles are a thing of the past with Eggo's new on-the-go breakfast treat.

This April, Eggo is releasing the new Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles, the first Eggo waffle that does not require a toaster. The waffles are inspired by Belgian street food and feature brioche dough with a pearl sugar crust.

Customers can pick from two available flavors: buttery maple and strawberry. Thanks to the sugar-coating, the waffles do not require any maple syrup, which makes them an even more convenient breakfast option. But if you do decide to dip them in syrup, no judgment here.

The individually wrapped waffles are stored in the freezer but can be eaten at room temperature (they thaw in under an hour).

"Mornings are tough for families. We heard from parents that they often sacrifice their own needs, like skipping breakfast, in order to make sure their kids get a great start to the day," Eggo's Marketing Director Joe Beauprez said in a press release. "That's why we created the new Eggo Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles with busy parents in mind. These delicious and satisfying mess-free waffles are perfect to enjoy during carpool drop-offs, while commuting to work and especially when you have a jam-packed weekend filled with back-to-back sporting events for your kids."

Eggo Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles are hitting retailers nationwide now. The breakfast treats are available in a 4-pack box or 12-pack box.

