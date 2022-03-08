Eggo Is Giving 100,000 Tired Parents Free Waffles After Daylight Savings Time

A total of 1 million waffles are being given away by Eggo, who wants moms and dads to L'Eggo of the stress related to high-pressure mornings

Eggo knows mornings can be hard for parents, especially when they lose an hour of sleep after the clocks change for Daylight Savings Time.

To help, the waffle brand is giving away free waffles to 100,000 tired parents everywhere so that they won't have to worry about breakfast during the rush of the morning madness.

Last year, the brand did a similar promotion, though this year they're upping the ante by giving away 10 ct. boxes — meaning 1 million waffles will go out to moms and dads.

For a chance to receive the freebie, parents should follow Eggo on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter. The company's waffle drop announcement will happen there on March 14.

According to the official terms and conditions, once the brand posts, those interested in receiving the freebie can sign up via an online registration form to receive one 10 ct. Homestyle box of Eggos. Winners, in a first come first serve basis, will receive an email with instructions on how to redeem the reward.

Rewards are good while supplies last once the announcement has been made or until April 14, whichever occurs first. The offer is open to legal residents of the United States and District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older at the time of participation.

Eggo homestyle Credit: Eggo

Eggo's promotion is part of the brand's L'Eggo with Eggo campaign, which they launched last year to help parents "L'Eggo" of the stress related to high-pressure mornings and embrace small wins.

"Even in the middle of morning craziness, Eggo waffles are often the one thing both parents and kids can rely onto go right," the company said in a release.

This year, singer and television personality Nick Lachey has signed on as a spokesperson to help get the word out, sharing a video about the promotion to his Instagram page.

In the cute clip, the 98 Degrees crooner attempts to get sleeping sons Camden John, 9, Phoenix Robert, 5, and 7-year-old daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth — all of whom he shares with wife Vanessa Lachey — out of bed in the morning to get ready for school, to hilarious results.

Eggo's offer isn't the only happening on March 14.

That's also National Pi Day, the annual holiday that honors pi (π), the mathematical constant that counts 3.14 as its first significant digits.

The special occasion was first commemorated back in 1988, when physicist Larry Shaw organized the holiday in San Francisco to honor the infinite, irrational number that has been utilized in mathematics and science for thousands of years. Celebrations typically involves things like pi recitation competitions or and mini-Einstein look-alike contests.

Of course, for those of less interested in mathematics, Pi Day has become a day to indulge in pies of all types (sweet, savory, or pizza).