Eggo Cereal Is Finally Coming Back After a Seven-Year Hiatus

Image zoom Eggo

It’s been seven years, but Kellogg’s Eggo Cereal is finally making a comeback.

The nostalgic cereal inspired by the beloved frozen waffle brand will be available in Walmart stores starting Sunday, Nov. 24, a representative for Walmart confirmed to PEOPLE. The cereal will be available in two flavors: Maple Flavored Homestyle and Blueberry. It will retail for $3.64 per box.

After being exclusive to Walmart for a few weeks, customers will be able to find it in a variety of other retailers nationwide.

Fans of the breakfast treat helped make this a reality. In August, Eggo tweeted, “If this gets 10,000 retweets we’ll bring back Eggo cereal. #NationalWaffleDay” — and they kept their promise. With just 10.6k retweets, fans were able to bring one of the most iconic cereals of the early 2000s back.

Image zoom Eggo

Previously available from 2006-2012, Eggo cereal had two flavor options: Maple Syrup, which had a sweet hint of maple, and Cinnamon Toast. During that time, Eggo’s mascot, The Eggo Man, starred in numerous commercials for the brand, including the memorable cereal dive commercial. In the clip, The Eggo Man is seen climbing a high-dive and then pushed into a bowl by a spoon. Once he lands he turns into the cereal.

Eggo also had a starring role in the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. One of the main characters Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, is obsessed with Eggo Homestyle Waffles throughout the show. The cameo in Stranger Things has inspired numerous memes and even Halloween costumes that have included a box of Eggo waffles as an accessory.

Eggo hasn’t announced whether more flavors of the cereal will be added, but thankfully it will remain in stores indefinitely. Eleven would definitely approve.