Image zoom

Miraculously, Christmas is next week — and while the mild temperature may not exactly indicate we’re approaching the holiday (where are you, snow?), the folks over at N.Y.C.-based Tommy Bahama restaurant shared their delectable eggnog martini recipes with PEOPLE to help us get into the holiday spirit, stat.

RELATED: How to Make Eggnog Even Better — Add Pumpkin!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

These drinks — Coconut Eggnog Martini and Peppermint Bark Martini, to be exact — are currently available at Tommy Bahama restaurants for the remainder of the holiday season, but if you’re unable to venture out for your spiked eggnog fix (no judgments — Netflix sessions are priority), you can whip up the eatery’s concoctions at home. Keep reading for the full how-tos.

Coconut Eggnog

5 egg yolks

¾ cup sugar

1 cup heavy cream

2 cups coconut milk

Pinch of salt

1 tsp. vanilla

½ tsp. nutmeg

Whisk egg yolks with sugar until creamy and the sugar begins to dissolve. Add cream and coconut milk. Stir in vanilla, salt and nutmeg. Chill well.

Coconut Eggnog Martini

1 part whiskey

1 part coconut rum

2 ½ parts coconut eggnog (recipe above)

Shake all ingredients well with ice, strain into a martini glass and sprinkle with nutmeg.

Peppermint Bark Eggnog

5 egg yolks

¼ cup sugar

½ cup white chocolate mousse powder (Swiss Chalet)

1 cup heavy cream

2 cups milk

Pinch of salt

1 tsp peppermint extract

½ tsp crushed candy canes

Whisk egg yolks with sugar and mousse powder until creamy. Add cream and milk. Stir in peppermint, salt and crushed candy canes. Chill well.

RELATED: Chef Ludo Lefebvre’s Step-by-Step Guide to Making a Perfect Bûche de Noël for the Holidays

Peppermint Bark Eggnog Martini

1 part peppermint schnapps

1 part vanilla rum

2 ½ parts peppermint bark eggnog (recipe above)

Shake all ingredients well with ice, strain into a martini glass dipped in white chocolate and crushed candy canes.

—Grace Gavilanes