These Eggnog Martini Recipes Will Have You Buzzing with Christmas Cheer
The drinks will get you into the holiday spirit, stat!
Miraculously, Christmas is next week — and while the mild temperature may not exactly indicate we’re approaching the holiday (where are you, snow?), the folks over at N.Y.C.-based Tommy Bahama restaurant shared their delectable eggnog martini recipes with PEOPLE to help us get into the holiday spirit, stat.
These drinks — Coconut Eggnog Martini and Peppermint Bark Martini, to be exact — are currently available at Tommy Bahama restaurants for the remainder of the holiday season, but if you’re unable to venture out for your spiked eggnog fix (no judgments — Netflix sessions are priority), you can whip up the eatery’s concoctions at home. Keep reading for the full how-tos.
Coconut Eggnog
5 egg yolks
¾ cup sugar
1 cup heavy cream
2 cups coconut milk
Pinch of salt
1 tsp. vanilla
½ tsp. nutmeg
Whisk egg yolks with sugar until creamy and the sugar begins to dissolve. Add cream and coconut milk. Stir in vanilla, salt and nutmeg. Chill well.
Coconut Eggnog Martini
1 part whiskey
1 part coconut rum
2 ½ parts coconut eggnog (recipe above)
Shake all ingredients well with ice, strain into a martini glass and sprinkle with nutmeg.
Peppermint Bark Eggnog
5 egg yolks
¼ cup sugar
½ cup white chocolate mousse powder (Swiss Chalet)
1 cup heavy cream
2 cups milk
Pinch of salt
1 tsp peppermint extract
½ tsp crushed candy canes
Whisk egg yolks with sugar and mousse powder until creamy. Add cream and milk. Stir in peppermint, salt and crushed candy canes. Chill well.
Peppermint Bark Eggnog Martini
1 part peppermint schnapps
1 part vanilla rum
2 ½ parts peppermint bark eggnog (recipe above)
Shake all ingredients well with ice, strain into a martini glass dipped in white chocolate and crushed candy canes.
