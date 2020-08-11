Edouardo Jordan's Macaroni & Cheese with Crumbled Bacon
"This dish is fast, simple and foolproof," says the James Beard Award-winning chef of Salare, Junebaby and Lucinda Grain Bar restaurants in Seattle
3 1/2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni
1 (8-oz.) Camembert cheese round
3 Tbsp. unsalted butter
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup whole milk
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
3 oz. mild or sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (about 3 cups), divided
1 1/2 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp.), divided
Cooking spray
4 slices crisp-cooked bacon, crumbled or sliced into thin strips
1. Bring salted water to a boil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Stir in pasta. Cook, stirring occasionally, until pasta is al dente, 8 to 9 minutes. Drain well, and set aside.
2. While pasta cooks, cut the rind from the Camembert cheese, and discard rind. Cut the Camembert into 1/2-inch cubes (about 2/3 cup). set aside.
3. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Gradually whisk in flour, and cook, whisking constantly to keep lumps from forming, for 1 minute. Slowly add milk and cream, and continue to cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until mixture is smooth and thickened, about 1 more minute. Remove from heat. Add Camembert cubes, paprika, salt, 2 cups of the cheddar and 1/4 cup of the Parmesan cheese; stir until cheese is melted and completely incorporated.
4. Preheat oven to broil, with oven rack about 6 inches from heat. Add cooked pasta to cheese mixture, and gently stir to coat. Transfer mixture to a broiler-safe 9-inch-square baking dish lightly greased with cooking spray. Sprinkle remaining 1 cup cheddar cheese and 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese over pasta mixture.
5. Broil until cheese on top is melted, bubbly and a little browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from oven, and sprinkle with crumbled bacon. Serve immediately.
Quick tip! Fold in your family's favorite vegetables: "This is easily adaptable, so add peas, ham, chopped bell peppers, spinach and collard greens — or whatever your or your kids' hearts desire!" says Jordan.
Serves: 8
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes