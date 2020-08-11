"This dish is fast, simple and foolproof," says the James Beard Award-winning chef of Salare, Junebaby and Lucinda Grain Bar restaurants in Seattle

Edouardo Jordan's Macaroni & Cheese with Crumbled Bacon

3 1/2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni

1 (8-oz.) Camembert cheese round

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup whole milk

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

3 oz. mild or sharp cheddar cheese, shredded (about 3 cups), divided

1 1/2 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1/4 cup plus 2 Tbsp.), divided

Cooking spray

4 slices crisp-cooked bacon, crumbled or sliced into thin strips

1. Bring salted water to a boil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Stir in pasta. Cook, stirring occasionally, until pasta is al dente, 8 to 9 minutes. Drain well, and set aside.

2. While pasta cooks, cut the rind from the Camembert cheese, and discard rind. Cut the Camembert into 1/2-inch cubes (about 2/3 cup). set aside.

3. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Gradually whisk in flour, and cook, whisking constantly to keep lumps from forming, for 1 minute. Slowly add milk and cream, and continue to cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until mixture is smooth and thickened, about 1 more minute. Remove from heat. Add Camembert cubes, paprika, salt, 2 cups of the cheddar and 1/4 cup of the Parmesan cheese; stir until cheese is melted and completely incorporated.

4. Preheat oven to broil, with oven rack about 6 inches from heat. Add cooked pasta to cheese mixture, and gently stir to coat. Transfer mixture to a broiler-safe 9-inch-square baking dish lightly greased with cooking spray. Sprinkle remaining 1 cup cheddar cheese and 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese over pasta mixture.

5. Broil until cheese on top is melted, bubbly and a little browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from oven, and sprinkle with crumbled bacon. Serve immediately.

Quick tip! Fold in your family's favorite vegetables: "This is easily adaptable, so add peas, ham, chopped bell peppers, spinach and collard greens — or whatever your or your kids' hearts desire!" says Jordan.

Serves: 8

Active time: 20 minutes