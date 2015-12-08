This Tacky Christmas Sweater Is Entirely Edible (and Wearable!)

If this tacky Christmas sweater looks good enough to eat, that’s because it is.

British baker Juliet Sear took the ironically iconic holiday emblem to the next level this year, creating a wearable combination of marzipan, icing, and chocolate that comes together to make a delightfully ugly masterpiece. The creation is adorned with zig zags, snowflakes, and a giant portrait of Rudolph in the center.

The sweater took over 50 hours to make and required 10 kg of icing, 5 kg of marzipan and 1 kg of chocolate (Americans: That’s about 22 lbs., 11 lbs., and 2 lbs., respectively.), according to the Daily Mail.

This isn’t the only display of outstanding holiday artistry that Sear has displayed. Based on her Instagram, she makes everything from classically adorable holiday cookies to gingerbread turkey legs to a full-on Christmas dinner in cake form.

And while we’re super impressed that she pulled off the sweater, we still have many questions: How did that model get it on? Won’t it melt into a giant mess? Can she move her elbows?

Regardless, it is probably still more comfortable than the hot itchy mess you’re going to pick up at the thrift store this year.