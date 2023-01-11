Eddie Jackson's Game Day Steak Fries with Jerk Ketchup 'Pack a Serious Flavor Punch'

Eddie Jackson is still competitive about sports—and food!

The former professional football star and a judge on Food Network's NFL Tailgate Takedown (premiering Jan. 4) shares the key to a winning game day menu.

"I'm looking for great one-handers like sliders or wings with a creative spin," he tells PEOPLE. "This amped-up ketchup packs a serious flavor punch. You should be able to smell the flavors before you taste it."

His "pillowy" fries are the ideal vessel for the seasoned sauce made with brown sugar, allspice, cayenne, and more.

"You can make the ketchup days in advance," he says. "In fact, it will be better than making it the day of serving."

Eddie Jackson's Steak Fries With Jerk Ketchup

2 large (11 oz. each) russet potatoes, scrubbed

4 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. black pepper

2½ tsp. kosher salt, divided

1 cup ketchup

2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice (from 1 lime)

1 tsp. packed light brown sugar

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. dried thyme

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. ground allspice

½ tsp. cayenne pepper

½ tsp. crushed red pepper

1. Preheat oven to 450°. Cut each potato into 8 wedges, and place them on a parchment-paper-lined baking sheet. Drizzle wedges with olive oil; sprinkle with pepper and 2 teaspoons of the salt. Toss until wedges are well-coated; arrange in a single layer on baking sheet. Bake until wedges are golden brown and tender when pricked with a fork, 40 to 50 minutes, flipping halfway through cooking time.

2. Meanwhile, stir together ketchup, lime juice, brown sugar, oregano, thyme, garlic powder, onion powder, allspice, cayenne, crushed red pepper and remaining ½ teaspoon salt in a medium bowl.

3. Remove potatoes from oven, and transfer to a serving platter. Serve immediately with jerk ketchup.

Serves: 4

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour