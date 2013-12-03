Ed Sheeran's First Thanksgiving: Turkey, Fried Chicken and Jennifer Aniston
For Americans, Thanksgiving dinner is a yummy yet familiar experience, but for British native Ed Sheeran, the feast was downright educational.
The singer/songwriter took part in his first-ever Turkey Day meal Thursday (with Jennifer Aniston, no less!) and it seems the holiday left him scratching his head, as well as satisfied.
“I had turkey. I had stuffing. I had sweet potato, which you call a yam apparently, but there was a marshmallow in mine. Is that meant to happen? You shouldn’t do that,” he said with a laugh Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.
Apparently the stars were truly aligned for “The A Team” singer, because he also got to celebrate Hanukkah that night, making it a true Thanksgivukkah extravaganza, and one that won’t be repeated for another 77,000-ish years.
“My Jewish friend was there and it was the second day and he was lighting a candle and singing a song with his kids. It was really nice,” he said.
Sheeran also recently took part in another food tradition, at least for Los Angeles-based folks: a meal at Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles.
“Everyone says go to Roscoe’s so I went to Roscoe’s [and] you put like maple syrup on fried chicken. It’s weird,” he said.
But perhaps no weirder than being a Brit participating in a holiday that in part celebrates the Pilgrims’ escape from his native land: a fact that did not escape the musician.
“Well, we don’t celebrate Thanksgiving because we didn’t have indigenous people. I’m going to stop there,” he explained with a grin.
—Kathy Ehrich Dowd, additional reporting by Mariah Haas
