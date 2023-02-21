Ed Sheeran Announces New 'Tingly Teds' Hot Sauces: 'I Hope You Love Them as Much as I Do'

Ed Sheeran is stepping away from music and into an entirely new territory: hot sauce.

On Tuesday, the "Thinking Out Loud" singer announced he's created his own line of sauce called Tingly Ted's, which is based after his childhood nickname "Ted."

Speaking in an Instagram video, the singer-songwriter revealed that he's "a lifelong ketchup and hot sauce obsessive" and always dreamed of creating "a sauce that took the same pride of place as ketchup."

Sheeran, 32, added that his main objective was to create a sauce that wasn't "watery" and wouldn't get "relegated to the same shelf of other random hot sauces."

"I had a year of whittling down the perfect flavours with a great mixing team, and we settled on two absolute belters, the tingly and the extra tingly," Sheeran wrote in a statement shared on the hot sauce line's Instagram page.

The "Shape of You" singer added that he's always loved sauces, but as he's gotten older, he needs "spice with every single meal."

"I travel a lot, so having a bottle in my suitcase wherever I go that can spice up any and every meal seemed like a good idea," he continued, adding that he brought his hot sauce on the road for his ongoing seven-show Australia and New Zealand leg of his Mathematics Tour. "There really isn't anything they don't go with."

"I'm so excited to bring this product out, it's genuinely something I use every day on all three meals. I hope you love them as much as I do x."

Sheeran, who is in Australia ahead of his sold-out show in Sydney on Friday, recently returned to Instagram after a two-month hiatus, a move he typically makes after a busy year of touring and ahead of releasing new music.

In January, he opened up to his followers about why he hasn't "been that engaged" with social media in the past few years.

"The reason I'm making this video is, just being totally honest, I've had some turbulent things going on in my personal life so I just didn't really feel like being online and pretending to be something I'm not, when I wasn't feeling like that," he said. "And I know that sounds weird."

Sheeran said that now "things are looking up" and he's "back online."

In the weeks since posting that video, he's resumed using Instagram as usual, promoting his ongoing tour and even sharing a look at his one-of-a-kind birthday celebration.

The Grammy-winner celebrated his recent birthday with a visit to Hobbiton, the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit series movie set in New Zealand. He shared the day with his followers, including the tour of the iconic set, plenty of wine, a birthday cake and a surprise visit to The Green Dragon, where a group of Danish tourists got an acoustic performance of "I See Fire," the song Sheeran wrote for The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.

After the Australian leg of his tour concludes in March, Sheeran will gear up to return to North America for the first time in nearly five years. He's set to take the stage at stadiums across the U.S. and Canada from May to September 2023, with guests including Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Cat Burns and Maisie Peters.