Ed Cotton's Flourless Chocolate & Hazelnut Cake

Heat granulated sugar in a small pan over medium high, undisturbed, until it begins to melt, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium low; cook, undisturbed, until browned, 4 to 6 minutes. Stir in whole hazelnuts and ¼ teaspoon salt until nuts are coated in caramel. Pour mixture onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and immediately begin separating nuts using 2 forks. Let stand until completely cool, at least 30 minutes. Break nuts apart into desired size pieces.