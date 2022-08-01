Ed Cotton's Flourless Chocolate & Hazelnut Cake
"It’s light but rich and very moist—and is easy for pros and not-so-pros to make!" says the chef, who serves a version of this dessert topped with candied hazelnuts at his restaurant Jack & Charlie’s No. 118 in New York City.
Credit: Victor Protasio
Ingredients
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup blanched whole hazelnuts, plus 1 cup finely ground hazelnuts, divided
- 1 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- Cooking spray
- 9 oz.s bittersweet chocolate (at least 60% cacao), chopped (about 2¾ cups)
- 6 tablespoons (3 oz.) unsalted butter
- 6 large eggs, at room temperature
- 1 cup packed light brown sugar
- ¼ cup hazelnut liqueur (such as Frangelico)
- Powdered sugar
Directions
- Step 1Heat granulated sugar in a small pan over medium high, undisturbed, until it begins to melt, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium low; cook, undisturbed, until browned, 4 to 6 minutes. Stir in whole hazelnuts and ¼ teaspoon salt until nuts are coated in caramel. Pour mixture onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and immediately begin separating nuts using 2 forks. Let stand until completely cool, at least 30 minutes. Break nuts apart into desired size pieces.
- Step 2Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a 10-inch nonstick springform pan with cooking spray. Fill a medium pot with water to a depth of 2 inches; bring to a gentle simmer over medium low. Set a large heatproof bowl on top of pot, making sure bottom of bowl doesn't touch the water. Add chocolate and butter to bowl; cook, whisking constantly, until melted and consistency is silky smooth, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Step 3Beat eggs, brown sugar and liqueur with a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on high speed until pale, frothy and doubled in volume, about 6 minutes. Reduce speed to medium low, and slowly beat in melted chocolate mixture until just combined, 20 to 30 seconds. Fold in ground hazelnuts and remaining 1 teaspoon salt.
- Step 4Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake until edges of cake are set and center is still slightly wobbly, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from oven. Let cool at room temperature for 30 minutes. Slice, and top with powdered sugar and candied hazelnuts.